403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish economy grows by almost four per cent in third quarter
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s economy expanded by 3.7% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025, official data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed on Monday.
Gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices rose 41.6% to 17.42 trillion Turkish liras ($409.6 billion) in July–September. In the previous quarters, the economy grew 4.9% in Q2 and 2.5% in Q1.
Quarterly GDP increased 1.1% in Q3, slightly down from 1.6% in the previous quarter. Economists surveyed by Anadolu had predicted a 3.97% growth rate for the quarter and 3.49% for the full year.
Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said that annual growth in the first nine months reached 3.7%, with the annualized national income exceeding $1.5 trillion. He noted that growth is expected to remain moderate in Q4 but slightly exceed targets in the Medium-Term Program for 2025.
Looking ahead, Şimşek expressed optimism for 2026, citing favorable financial conditions and a supportive global economy, and added that continued growth is expected to help reduce inflation.
Gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices rose 41.6% to 17.42 trillion Turkish liras ($409.6 billion) in July–September. In the previous quarters, the economy grew 4.9% in Q2 and 2.5% in Q1.
Quarterly GDP increased 1.1% in Q3, slightly down from 1.6% in the previous quarter. Economists surveyed by Anadolu had predicted a 3.97% growth rate for the quarter and 3.49% for the full year.
Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said that annual growth in the first nine months reached 3.7%, with the annualized national income exceeding $1.5 trillion. He noted that growth is expected to remain moderate in Q4 but slightly exceed targets in the Medium-Term Program for 2025.
Looking ahead, Şimşek expressed optimism for 2026, citing favorable financial conditions and a supportive global economy, and added that continued growth is expected to help reduce inflation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment