Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku Eyes New Growth Channels As Oil Market Volatility Rises

Baku Eyes New Growth Channels As Oil Market Volatility Rises


2025-12-02 12:04:40
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

OPEC+, which collectively produces about half of the world's oil, has adopted a cautious posture. Member states have kept in place roughly 3.24 million barrels per day (bpd) of output cuts about 3% of global demand. These include a core 2 million bpd reduction active until the end of 2026 and an additional 1.24 million bpd of voluntary cuts.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN02122025000195011045ID1110422836



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search