'There'll Be Hell To Pay': Donald Trump Warns Honduras Against Attempts To Change Presidential Election Results

US President Donald Trump has accused Honduras of attempting to change the results of their presidential election, warning that if this is carried out, "there will be hell to pay".

The US President said in a post on Truth Social, "Looks like Honduras is trying to change the results of their Presidential Election. If they do, there will be hell to pay! The people of Honduras voted in overwhelming numbers on November 30th. The National Electoral Commission, the official body charged with counting the Votes, abruptly stopped counting at midnight on November 30th."

"Their count showed a close race between Tito Asfura and Salvador Nasralla with Asfura holding a narrow lead of 500 votes. Their tally was stopped when only 47 percent of the Vote was counted. It is imperative that the Commission finish counting the Votes. Hundreds of thousands of Hondurans must have their Votes counted. Democracy must prevail!" Trump further added.

This comes in the wake of the US president trying to meddle in elections around the world, with him opening calling on the electorate of other foreign countries to vote for his right-wing friends.

Trump himself recently endorsed Nasry Asfura, the right-wing Hondurian candidate, calling him "the only real friend of Freedom" and promised to work with him.

Thomas Carothers, director of the democracy, conflict and governance program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told AFP. "I cannot think of a time when a US president was willing to just openly state his preferences in foreign elections in this way, at least in modern history."

Trump has been feeling more and more emboldened to interfere in Latin American politics.

Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of Defense, earlier called Colombia's elected left-wing president, Gustavo Petro, a "lunatic". He also sanctioned a judge in Brazil for prosecuting former president Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right politican.

The same has been seen in Argentina, where Trump has promised $20 billion to help their struggling economy, but with the condition that this will be provided if right-wing President Javier Milei wins in the legislative election. Milei's party ultimately did win the polls.

"It's a consistent attempt to influence the politics, to reinforce what I think they see as already a shift towards the right that's gaining force across the region," Will Freeman, a fellow on Latin America at the Council on Foreign Relations, told AFP.

The full force of Trump's wrath is aimed at Venezuela, where he has threatened to use the US military to topple the left-wing government of Nicolas Maduro.

US trying to influence Europe

The US government has also been trying to influence European elections, with homeland security chief Kristi Noem openly endorsing conservative presidential candidate Karol Kawrocki, who later went on to win the polls.

Trump's deputy J D Vance also slammed the German government publicly during a visit to the country for restrictions placed on AfD, a far-right party.

He has also urged the Israeli president to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.