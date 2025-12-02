Ashnoor Kaur To Kamaal R Khan: 6 Bigg Boss Contestants Evicted For Physical Abuse

'Bigg Boss 19' is currently a hot topic. Ashnoor Kaur was recently kicked out for physical violence against Tanya Mittal. So, let's find out which other celebs were thrown out of the show for violence before Ashnoor.

Ashnoor Kaur, seen in 'Bigg Boss 19', hit Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. As a result, she was kicked out of the house.

Madhurima Tuli, from 'Bigg Boss 13', hit her ex-boyfriend Vishal Singh with a frying pan in anger. She was then evicted from the house.

Zubair Khan, from 'Bigg Boss 11', tried to commit suicide by taking pills after being scolded by Salman Khan. He had to leave the show after this.

Swami Om, seen in 'Bigg Boss 10', threw urine on Rohan Mehra and Bani Judge during a task. He was kicked out of the house for this act.

Ajaz Khan, a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 8', grabbed Ali Quli Mirza by the neck and physically assaulted him. He was thrown out of the show for this.

In 'Bigg Boss 3', Kamaal R Khan threw a water bottle at Rohit Verma, but it hit Shamita Shetty. He was kicked out of the house for this act.