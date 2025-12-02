Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
From 0.5 To 3 Stages: Power Outage Schedules On Tuesday To Be In Effect 24/7 Nationwide


2025-12-02 12:00:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by Ukrenergo on its Facebook page.

“The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the aftermath of the recent massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities,” the statement reads.

The volume of outages for household users will range from 0.5 to three stages. Should any changes occur, updated information will be posted on the official social media pages of the regional power distribution companies.

For industrial users, restrictions will remain in effect around the clock.

Citizens are urged to use electricity sparingly during the hours when power is supplied according to the schedule.

Read also: Svyrydenko: Industry-led business initiatives should become part of state policy

As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of 1 December, new Russian attacks had left customers without power in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions

