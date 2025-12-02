From 0.5 To 3 Stages: Power Outage Schedules On Tuesday To Be In Effect 24/7 Nationwide
“The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the aftermath of the recent massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities,” the statement reads.
The volume of outages for household users will range from 0.5 to three stages. Should any changes occur, updated information will be posted on the official social media pages of the regional power distribution companies.
For industrial users, restrictions will remain in effect around the clock.
Citizens are urged to use electricity sparingly during the hours when power is supplied according to the schedule.Read also: Svyrydenko: Industry-led business initiatives should become part of state policy
As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of 1 December, new Russian attacks had left customers without power in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions
Ukrinform's photos are available for purchase on this page.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment