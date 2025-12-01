Qatar Photography Centre Organises Exhibition On The Arab Cup

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Photography Centre (QPC), affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, has organised the“The Arab Cup through Qatari Eyes" exhibition as part of a series of artistic and cultural events accompanying the launch of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.

The exhibition is aimed at reviving the visual memory of the tournament when it was hosted by Qatar in 2021, and to showcase the artistic beauty captured by the lenses of professional Qatari photographers.

QPC director Jassim Ahmed al-Buainain highlighted the importance of this artistic event, which connects sports and visual culture.

He said that the exhibition is the result of a collaborative effort, featuring the works of three Qatari photographers who covered the previous tournament: Jassim Ahmed al-Buainain, Asma Ghanem al-Abdullah, and Ayed Ibrahim al-Sultan.

Al-Buainain noted that the collaboration between the three photographers stemmed from their shared passion for documenting this prominent sporting event.

The exhibition features 45 high-quality photographs, capturing memorable moments from all the matches of the previous edition of the Arab Cup.

The official added that the images transcend mere sporting documentation, embodying the artistic and human aspects of the tournament, from the players' enthusiasm to the fans' reactions and the overall atmosphere in the stadiums hosting the event.

