Barcelona Welcomes A New Cultural Gem: The Carmen Thyssen Museum Barcelona

MENAFN - USA Art News) Barcelona is poised to enrich its already vibrant cultural landscape with a significant addition: the Carmen Thyssen Museum Barcelona. This new museum Barcelona will be housed in the renovated former Comedia cinema, a landmark building with a rich history. The museum promises to be a major draw, showcasing a stunning collection belonging to Baroness Carmen Cervera, widow of the renowned art collector Baron Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza.

The city council has officially greenlit the transformation of the iconic Comedia cinema into this exciting Barcelona museum. While the mayor hailed the project as a cultural triumph, the decision to dedicate approximately a quarter of the space to commercial ventures has sparked debate among opposition parties.

Located in the Eixample district, the former Comedia cinema boasts an ornate facade overlooking Passeig de Gràcia, one of Barcelona's most bustling streets. Originally a residential building, it transitioned to a theater in the 1930s and subsequently became a cinema in 1960. For decades, it stood as a beloved landmark until its closure in 2024 due to declining ticket sales. Now, it's set for a renaissance as the Carmen Thyssen Museum Barcelona.

German firm Casper Mueller Kneer Architects, in collaboration with local firm OUA, will oversee the renovation. The design incorporates contemporary elements behind the historic facade, including two cubic structures reaching six and nine stories. This expansion will increase the building's footprint by 45%, resulting in nearly 10,000 square meters of space. The plans encompass not only exhibition galleries but also a 450-seat auditorium, retail spaces, a restaurant, and educational facilities. Roughly 25% of the total area will be allocated to these commercial and supporting functions.

Funding for the ambitious project comes from Stoneweg, a Geneva-based private investment firm that recently acquired the building. La Vanguardia reports that Stoneweg intends to invest around €100 million in the purchase and redevelopment of the former cinema.

At the heart of the Carmen Thyssen Museum Barcelona is the collection of the Baroness herself, Carmen Cervera. The 82-year-old Baroness, a Barcelona native, socialite, former Miss Spain, and passionate art collector, inherited an impressive array of works from her late husband. The collection features an eclectic mix of Spanish, Catalan, and international art, with pieces by masters such as Jan Brueghel the Elder, Auguste Rodin, and Paul Gauguin. Selections from this collection are already on display in museums founded by Cervera in Andorra, Malaga, Sant Feliu de Guíxols, and at Madrid's renowned Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum.

A 25-year long-term lease agreement with the Spanish Ministry of Culture ensures that these masterpieces will be accessible to the public in Barcelona. While the specific artworks to be showcased haven't been revealed, Mayor Jaume Collboni believes that the new museum Barcelona“will breathe new life into the city, attract significant works of art to Barcelona and raise the international prestige of Catalan art.”

Despite the enthusiasm, the project has faced criticism, particularly regarding the commercial space allocation. The left-wing party“Barcelona en Comú” questions whether the primary aim is to operate a museum or a commercial enterprise. Concerns have also been raised about the preservation of the building's historical integrity and the potential for future conflicts if the collection were ever to leave Barcelona.

Regardless of the dissenting voices, the city council approved the project. Construction is slated to commence later this year, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter for Barcelona's cultural scene: the arrival of the Carmen Thyssen Museum Barcelona.