Abhishek Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa & Gajraj Rao Wrap Up Shooting For Upcoming Project

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Actors Abhishek Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa and Gajraj Rao have officially wrapped filming their upcoming yet-to-be titled project.

The trio, along with the entire cast and crew, recently marked the occasion with a cheerful group photo. Throughout the shoot, the team shared glimpses of their fun-filled days on set from behind-the-scenes jokes to candid videos.

The production in an official statement said:“Watching Abhishek, Ahsaas, and Gajraj come together has been a delight for every member of the crew. Their energy, humour, and constant good vibes turned each day of shooting into a celebration.”

“The entire cast bonded beautifully, and the audience's reaction to their online banter only adds to the excitement. We're thrilled with what we've created and can't wait to share it with the world.”

In other news, Abhishek was last seen making an appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thamma. It is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The film follows a journalist who, after encountering a mysterious woman, turns into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient sect.

Abhishek is making a return to theatre after two decades with a satire titled“Tu Kya Hai”, which offers a biting satire on the lives of countless dreamers who leave behind the comfort of their homes to chase the elusive aspirations of becoming performance artists. Their journeys are marked by moments of pain, absurdity, and struggle, blurring the line between tragedy and comedy.

Tu Kya Hai unfolds in three evocative chapters: a typical middle-class Indian household that views art only as a hobby; the chaotic yet comical hustle of Mumbai's entertainment industry; and the quiet, internal conflicts that echo in the stillness of night.

The actor added that Tu Kya Hai is deeply personal because it holds up a mirror to my life and, in many ways, to anyone who has ever questioned themselves.