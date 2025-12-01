Rackspace Technology Receives 2025 AWS Collaboration Partner Of The Year Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced it is a recipient of a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Rackspace was named the Collaboration Partner of the Year, recognizing our collaboration with MontyCloud, an Autonomous CloudOps company, to address customer challenges with scaling and security. The joint solution delivered 60% faster deployment cycles and 45% improvement in operational efficiencies by leveraging services and technology offered across multiple AWS Partners.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

“We are honored to be recognized by AWS as the Collaboration Partner of the Year,” said D K Sinha, President, Public Cloud at Rackspace Technology.“This recognition reflects our relentless focus on delivering customer success through strong partnerships and innovative cloud solutions.”

“We are thrilled that Rackspace was recognized as the Collaboration Parter of the Year for its partnership with MontyCloud. Together, we are delivering an industry-leading generative AI solution that provides proactive, actionable insights for customers. This recognition from AWS validates the deep collaboration and shared commitment to driving real business outcomes,” said Walter Rogers, CEO, MontyCloud.

Customer Success:

A leading San Francisco-based digital marketing company specializing in performance-driven email campaigns partnered with Rackspace Technology and MontyCloud to overcome scaling and security challenges. Leveraging MontyCloud's DAY2 platform, Rackspace implemented AWS Landing Zone Accelerator, secure VPC migrations, and automated remediation workflows.

Impact at a Glance:



92% reduction in configuration issues

45% improvement in operational efficiency

60% faster deployment cycles 35% boost in developer productivity

Together, Rackspace and MontyCloud delivered a secure, scalable foundation that positions the customer for long-term growth and innovation.

Rackspace Technology was also named a finalist in two AWS award categories: Data and Analytics Consulting Partner of the Year and Public Sector Solution Provider Program Partner of the Year. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

