Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Mostly Sunny Day With Cool Morning, Warm Afternoon

Planning your day in Hyderabad on December 2? Get the detailed weather forecast. Expect a bright, sunny day with a max temperature of 29°C and a chilly morning at 17°C. Read full report here.

Hyderabad is expected to have a mostly sunny day on December 2. The sky will stay clear for long stretches, allowing plenty of bright sunlight throughout the day. The day will bring chilly conditions in the early morning and late night.

Max temperature: 29°C

Min temperature: 17°C

The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, while the minimum will be close to 17°C. This brings a cool morning followed by a warm and pleasant afternoon.

The real feel temperature is likely to be around 30°C. The warmth may feel slightly higher during midday when the sun is at its strongest.

On December 2, the sun will rise at around 6:31 am and set at about 5:40 pm, giving the city a little over eleven hours of daylight.

Winds from the east-northeast will blow at about 11 km/h. This gentle breeze will make the afternoon warmth easier to handle and keep conditions comfortable outdoors.