Vanguard To Unlock Crypto Access, Opening Doors For Millions Of Investors

Vanguard Opens Doors to Crypto ETFs After Reversing Stance

Vanguard, the world's second-largest asset manager with over $11 trillion in assets under management, has announced a significant policy shift by allowing clients to trade cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds starting Tuesday. This marks a departure from its previous conservative stance on digital assets, driven by growing retail and institutional demand for exposure to cryptocurrencies.

According to a Vanguard spokesperson, the firm will permit third-party access to crypto ETFs and mutual funds similar to its treatment of gold, provided they meet regulatory standards. These approved ETFs will include products related to Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, and Solana. The company clarified that it would exclude memecoins and has no plans to develop its own crypto ETFs or mutual funds at this stage.

Source: Eric Balchunas

Vanguard's decision to embrace crypto ETFs reflects a broader shift in the investment landscape. Previously, the firm cited high volatility and the speculative nature of digital assets as reasons for its reluctance, with former CEO Tim Buckley explicitly stating in May 2024 that Bitcoin belonged in speculative portfolios rather than long-term investments. Buckley, who announced his retirement at the end of 2024, had been vocal in opposing crypto exposure, emphasizing concerns around asset stability.

The firm previously opposed crypto ETFs due to volatility issues. Source: Vanguard

Takeover by Salim Ramji, former head of BlackRock 's ETF operations, who became Vanguard's CEO, appeared to signal a more open approach. As recently as August, Ramji indicated that offering crypto-related products was not on the agenda. Yet, the new policy suggests a notable pivot in the company's strategy, potentially opening the floodgates for institutional and retail participation in digital asset markets.

Market participants interpret this shift as a sign of growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies within traditional finance. Notably, crypto analysts and investors express optimism; Nilesh Rohilla predicted Bitcoin could surge by 5% within 24 hours of the announcement. Other observers, such as BankXRP, see it as a major indicator that traditional financial institutions are steadily integrating digital assets, with trillions of dollars potentially moving into these markets.

