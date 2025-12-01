Entrepreneurs Receive UAH 77.8B In Concessionary Loans This Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The information was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“Since the beginning of 2025, entrepreneurs have received 26,248 loans worth UAH 77.8 billion under the 5‐7‐9% program, including 18,701 loans worth UAH 43.3 billion issued by state‐owned banks,” the statement reads.

Over the past week, under the Affordable Loans 5‐7‐9% program, micro, small and medium‐sized businesses received 705 concessionary loans totaling UAH 1.9 billion from authorized banks, including 506 loans worth UAH 1 billion issued by state‐owned banks.

Since the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, 95,883 loans worth UAH 354.3 billion have been issued (including 70,095 loans worth UAH 179.7 billion by state‐owned banks). As of 1 December this year, these include: UAH 53.31 billion for investment purposes, UAH 79.40 billion for working‐capital financing, UAH 48.29 billion for agricultural producers, UAH 51.86 billion for agricultural processing, UAH 3.57 billion for energy‐service financing, UAH 56.84 billion for anti‐war purposes, and UAH 49.08 billion for lending in high‐risk war zones.

Since the launch of the program, a total of 130,705 loan agreements worth UAH 443.9 billion have been signed, including 90,571 agreements worth UAH 206.3 billion issued by state‐owned banks.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded the Affordable Loans 5‐7‐9% program for entrepreneurs operating in frontline regions.