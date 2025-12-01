Russian Forces Capture Cities Of Krasnoarmeysk, Volchansk: Kremlin

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Dec 2 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed that the Russian forces had taken control of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk region and Volchansk in the Kharkov region, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The president received the reports from Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, Commander of the Centre Force Valery Solodchuk and Commander of the East Force Andrei Ivanayev, said the statement on Monday, Xinhua news agency rported.

In his report, Gerasimov announced the capture of Krasnoarmeysk and Volchansk, also detailing the results of the offensive operations in other areas.

Solodchuk made a report on the progress in eliminating the Ukrainian armed forces surrounded in the vicinity of the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration, announcing in particular that the southern part of Dimitrov was now under Russian control.

Ivanayev reported on the progress in taking control of the Zaporizhzhia region and the Dnepropetrovsk region. Ivanayev announced that his force reached the Gaichur river and units of the 5th Combined Arms Army were now beginning an operation to capture the city of Gulyaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Putin thanked the commanders and personnel of all the forces for their efficiency and tasked the officers with ensuring the troops are provided with everything they need to continue fighting in the upcoming winter months.

On Monday night, the Russian Ministry of Defence released video footage from Krasnoarmeysk showing servicemen raising the Russian flag in the city's main square, marking its capture.