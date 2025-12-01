Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces 2026 Capital Budget

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 2026 capital budget of $122 million, underscoring the Company's commitment to disciplined investment and long-term growth.

The approved capital budget reflects the Company's continued focus on maintenance capital to ensure reliability and efficiency across Trican's four divisions, while allocating targeted growth capital to advance modernization initiatives and position the Company for future opportunities. Growth capital includes approximately $40 million for Canada's first 100% natural gas fueled, continuous, heavy-duty hydraulic fracturing fleet. This fleet is expected to be field ready in the second half of 2026.

"Our 2026 capital program underscores Trican's commitment to disciplined investments that strengthen our service quality while positioning the Company for long-term growth," said Brad Fedora, Trican's President and CEO. "By focusing our 2026 capital program on disciplined maintenance and targeted growth initiatives, we are ensuring that our equipment remains reliable and efficient while positioning Trican to capture future opportunities and deliver long-term value to our customers and shareholders."

About Trican Well Service Ltd.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state-of-the-art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada.