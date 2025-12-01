Administrator Loeffler Applauds House Passage Of“Made In America Manufacturing Finance Act”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) H.R. 3174 doubles SBA manufacturing loan limits from $5 million to $10 million

WASHINGTON, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) applauded the U.S. House of Representatives' bipartisan and unanimous passage of H.R. 3174, the Made in America Manufacturing Finance Act, which will double the SBA's loan limit from $5 million to $10 million for small manufacturers. The legislation was sponsored by Congressman Roger Williams (R-TX), Chairman of the House Committee on Small Business.

“President Trump has built a strong foundation for the comeback of American industry by delivering historic tax cuts, deregulation, fair trade, and nearly $20 trillion in investment to support Made in America,” said Administrator Loeffler.“Today, U.S. manufacturers – of which 98% are small businesses – require more capital to meet rising demand in an economy that is now being built by Americans, for Americans. With the bipartisan House passage of the Made in America Manufacturing Finance Act, manufacturers are one step closer to unlocking the capital they need to bring home American jobs and industry. The SBA is grateful to Chairman Williams for sponsoring this legislation and looks forward to its favorable consideration as it advances to the Senate.”

“I want to thank Administrator Loeffler and my colleagues in the House and Senate for their collaboration on this critical legislation supporting America's small manufacturers,” said Chairman Williams.“The Made in America Manufacturing Finance Act strengthens the ability of small manufacturers to invest, scale, and compete. These entrepreneurs are the backbone of our industrial base, and their success fuels our nation. With this legislation, we continue to advance an America First agenda that ensures Main Street remains the driving force in American innovation.”

H.R. 3174 aligns with the SBA's Made in America Manufacturing Initiative, a broad effort launched by the agency earlier this year to rebuild industrial dominance by cutting regulations, expanding access to capital, highlighting the existing manufacturing base, and advancing a skilled manufacturing workforce.

As part of this Initiative, the agency previously launched a Make Onshoring Great Again Portal to help small manufacturers identify domestic producers and shift supply chains back home. More recently, the agency launched the 7(a) Manufacturer's Access to Revolving Credit (MARC) Loan Program, the SBA's first-ever loan program dedicated to supporting America's small manufacturers. SBA also announced that it will waive most upfront fees for small manufacturers (NAICS 31-33) in Fiscal Year 2026 to support investment in U.S. production and growth.

