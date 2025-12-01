Giving A Smile Foundation Announces Inaugural Gala To Launch Free Dental Clinic For Los Angeles Youth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Giving A Smile Foundation proudly announces its inaugural fundraising gala set to take place on Thursday, December 11, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the iconic Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. This black-tie celebration promises an elegant evening filled with inspiration, community, and philanthropy, marking a significant step forward in the Foundation's mission to establish a year-round, no-cost dental clinic serving underserved youth up to age 24 throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

The Foundation is honored to welcome Kelsey Grammer as Master of Ceremonies. The Emmy-winning actor, producer, and director will guide guests through the evening's program, sharing his enthusiasm for the mission and helping lead efforts to reach the gala's ambitious $1 million fundraising goal.

The evening's headlining performance will proudly feature Robin Thicke. Robin Thicke is 5x Grammy nominated singer, producer and performer known for his R&B and pop music aesthetic, and is also a judge on the hit series The Masked Singer on Fox, and well known for his support of philanthropic efforts and important causes all year round.

At the heart of the event is the Foundation's core purpose: providing vital dental services to underprivileged young people who lack access to care. The new clinic, funded directly through gala proceeds, will ensure that no child or young adult is turned away due to financial hardship. Funds will support the launch and ongoing operation of the clinic, enabling the Foundation to deliver advanced dental treatments, expand preventive education, and unite community leaders, industry partners, celebrities, and supporters behind the shared goal of improving oral health equity across Los Angeles.

The gala, presented by leading Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentists, Rifkin Ranaan, will also honor four distinguished industry visionaries whose support of this mission has been unwavering, inclusive of CAA's Lorrie Bartlett with the Guiding Light Award, JR Dzubak with the Visionary Impact Award, Dr Katja Van Herle with the Healing Hands Award, and Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian with the Humanitarian Leadership Award.

Guests attending the Annual Gala will enjoy a refined, chef-curated sit-down dinner prepared by The Beverly Hilton's renowned culinary team, complemented by live entertainment and performances designed to inspire and engage. The evening will feature heartfelt patient testimonials highlighting the transformative impact of the Foundation's work. Attendees will also have opportunities to participate in fundraising moments, including auction experiences and other giving opportunities that directly support the future clinic.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels, offering individuals, corporations, and community organizations meaningful ways to contribute to the Foundation's mission. Tickets for the gala may be purchased through the Foundation's website, where supporters may also make direct donations.

By attending, sponsoring, or donating to the 2025 Annual Gala, guests will help lay the groundwork for a permanent, no-cost dental clinic that will bring healthier futures-and brighter smiles-to thousands of young people in Los Angeles. The Giving A Smile Foundation warmly invites the community to join this important initiative. Together, we can ensure that every young person receives the dental care they deserve, regardless of their financial circumstances.

"In addition to building our first stand-alone year-round dental clinic, the Giving A Smile Foundation is raising funds to launch two fully equipped mobile dental units that will bring free, high-quality care directly into underserved communities. These mobile clinics will allow us to reach children and young adults where they are, removing barriers to treatment and expanding our impact across Los Angeles." - Justin Ranaan, DDS MMSc



About Giving A Smile Foundation

The Giving A Smile Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing quality dental care to underserved children and young adults. With a mission rooted in compassion, equity, and community support, the Foundation works to eliminate barriers to oral health by offering essential treatments, preventative education, and year-round resources to vulnerable youth across Los Angeles. Visit Rifkinraanan, DrJustinRaanan and dentalcarebrentwood to learn more.

For information on gala tickets and tables please visit: