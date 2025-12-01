Terra Property Trust, Inc. Announces Webcast And Investor Update Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Property Trust, Inc. (the“Company”) today announced that its management will host a webcast and investor update conference call on December 10, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to provide financial and operational details of the Company's performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available on the home page of the Company's website at . To listen to the live broadcast, please follow the instructions below.

To Access the Webcast:

Navigate to the following website on your web browser and complete the online registration form: . Questions can be submitted in advance of the meeting upon registration.

To Dial In to the Telephone Conference Call:

Navigate to the following website on your web browser and complete the online registration form: .

Upon registering you will receive the dial-in information and a unique PIN code to join the call as well as an email confirmation. Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Webcast Playback Information:

Navigate to the following website on your web browser: .

The webcast playback can be accessed through December 24, 2025.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company's investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; the impact of inflation on our business; tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed by the current presidential administration; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company's assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Terra Property Trust, Inc.

Terra Property Trust, Inc. is an externally managed real estate investment trust that originates, invests in, and manages loans and assets secured by commercial real estate across the United States and makes strategic real estate equity and non-real estate-related investments that align with its investment objectives and criteria. The Company's objective is to continue to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily by earning high current income that allows for regular distributions and, in certain instances, benefiting from potential capital appreciation. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2016. The Company is externally advised by Terra REIT Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Mavik Capital Management, LP.

Contact

Investor Relations

...