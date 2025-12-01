Global Leaders Launch ALL IN: A High-Level Panel To Accelerate Action To End Gender-Based Violence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New report calls for coordinated leadership, sustained financing, and system-wide prevention to confront a global crisis affecting over one billion women and girls

LONDON, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, global leaders, survivor advocates, policymakers, and experts will gather at the Design Museum in London to launch ALL IN: Global Leaders for Ending Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

Violence against women and girls continues to impact millions around the world with devastating human, social, and economic consequences. More than one billion women and girls experience violence in their lifetimes; 140 women and girls are killed every day as victims of domestic violence. This costs the global economy an estimated US$1.5 trillion each year, disproportionately impacting marginalized communities, including gender diverse individuals, and placing a heavy burden on families, communities, and public systems. Exacerbated by issues like climate change, conflict, and humanitarian crises, global action to prevent GBV remains far short of what is needed to match the scale and complexity of the problem.

Co-led by the Ford Foundation, Wellspring Philanthropic Foundation and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), with support from Equality Institute as the secretariat, ALL IN is founded on the premise that violence against women and girls is preventable and that coordinated leadership and sustained funding are the missing links in catalysing a global movement to prevent this at scale. It convenes a distinguished group of global leaders, activists and survivors to drive bold, sustained action at every level. Members include:



Graça Machel – Former First Lady of Mozambique and South Africa; Former Minister of Education and Culture of Mozambique; international advocate for women's and children's rights.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf – Former President of the Republic of Liberia and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Geeta Rao Gupta – Global Leader in Gender Equality and Women's Rights.

María Fernanda Espinosa – Executive Director of GWL Voices; former Foreign Minister of Ecuador.

Tarana Burke – Founder, 'me too.' Movement; Chief Vision Officer of 'me too.' International movement.

Dr. Denis Mukwege – Gynecologist, human rights activist, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate known for his work with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

Mabel van Oranje – Global social entrepreneur and human rights advocate; founder of Girls Not Brides and chair of VOW for Girls.

Charlotte Bunch – Professor and Founding Director of the Center for Women's Global Leadership at Rutgers University.

Harriet Harman – UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls.

Trang Nguyen – Founder and Director of WildAct Vietnam, focused on conservation and community safety.

Sima Samar – Human rights activist and former Minister for Women's Affairs of Afghanistan.

Ross Taylor – Former Captain of the New Zealand International Cricket Team and advocate for engaging men in prevention.

Victor Madrigal-Borloz – Former UN Independent Expert on Protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) Vivir Quintana – Singer, composer and global advocate for women and girls











Top Row L-R Graca Machel, Harriet Harman, Ross Taylor, Vivir Quintana, Sima Simar, Charlotte Bunch, Denis Mukwege.

Bottom Row L-R Victor Madrigal-Borloz, Trang Nguyen, Tarana Burke, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Mabel van Oranje, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Geeta Rao Gupta.

Each member will serve a minimum of a two-year term, supported by an Expert Advisory Group comprising global researchers, practitioners, activists, and survivors to ensure alignment with global GBV research, policy, feminist movements, and frontline activism; provide technical guidance and strategic input on GBV prevention; establish evidence-informed direction for outputs and activities; and shape the Panel's thematic priorities.

ALL IN's agenda is anchored in the newly released ALL IN report, developed by Equality Institute. The report presents global evidence on the scale, drivers and consequences of violence against women and girls, and outlines what is required to prevent violence within a generation. It identifies three pillars for action-BROAD (integrating prevention across systems like health, education and transport), DEEP (driving norm change across communities), and RESOURCED (mobilising sustainable financing)-and highlights that while effective solutions exist, they remain underused, underfunded, and insufficiently integrated into national policy and development agendas. This framework provides the foundation for ALL IN's advocacy over the next two years.

Leveraging their influence, the panel aims to go ALL IN to unlock and mobilise the political and financial commitments needed to scale these prevention efforts worldwide by:



Championing evidence-based solutions to prevent violence against women and girls before it starts

Advocating publicly for greater investment and accountability

Amplifying the voices of survivors

Integrating prevention across key government sectors Securing cross-sectoral commitment for prevention from areas like technology, media, and sport.



Dr Emma Fulu, Founder and CEO, Equality Institute, All In Secretariat said:“After twenty-five years working to end gender-based violence, I have never seen a moment like this. Today, we stand at a crossroads: the risks are rising, but so is our collective power. With strong evidence in hand and incredible leaders stepping up, this Panel is our opportunity to finally match the scale of the problem with the scale of action required. It's time to go all in.”

Monica Aleman, international director for the Gender, Racial, and Ethnic Justice program at the Ford Foundation said:“ All women and gender-diverse people should have the right to live safely--free from violence and able to participate in the decisions that shape their lives. To make this a reality for everyone, we must have bold leaders championing this message at every level of decision-making, from our local communities to the international stage."

Panelists

Dr. Denis Mukwege, Gynecologist, human rights activist, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate known for his work with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence said:“It's not just perpetrators of [sexual and gender-based] violence who are responsible for their crimes, it is also those who choose to look the other way. [...] Taking action means saying 'no' to indifference.”

Dr. Geeta Rao Gupta, Global Leader in Gender Equality and Women's Rights said:“Addressing the scourge of violence that women and girls experience is fundamental to my lifelong commitment to advance gender equality and ensure everyone gets a fair shot at fulfilling their goals.”

Graça Machel, Former First Lady of Mozambique and South Africa; Former Minister of Education and Culture of Mozambique; international advocate for women's and children's rights said:“We must reimagine and redesign our societies into safe, vibrant and equitable ones. We must come together as a united human family and apply a comprehensive, vigorous and unrelenting focus to eradicating gender-based violence.”

Baroness Harriet Harman, UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls said:“No woman wants to be at risk of or live in fear of male violence, whether it's inside or outside the home. Yet it remains prevalent – from homicide of women through to rape and sexual assault and harassment of women in the street and online.

“The UK Government has made this a priority for its work across the UK and has set an unprecedented mission to halve violence against women and girls in a decade. Now we are determined to collaborate with other countries who share our ambition to end violence against women and girls. That is why I'm pleased to represent the UK as part of the All In coalition to share expertise on what works to prevent violence against women and girls and step up global ambition to eliminate this injustice."

Ross Taylor, Former Captain of the New Zealand International Cricket Team and advocate for engaging men in prevention said:“Sport has the power to unite, inspire and lead change. I'm committed to using my platform to create awareness and help end gender-based violence everywhere.”

Sima Samar, Human rights activist and former Minister for Women's Affairs of Afghanistan said:“I will continue my fight to eliminate violence against women.”

Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Executive Director of GWL Voices; former Foreign Minister of Ecuador said:“Nearly one in three women worldwide experiences violence in their lifetime. Our task is clear: build partnerships that protect rights, ensure accountability and advance safety for all.”

Tarana Burke, Founder, 'me too.' Movement; Chief Vision Officer of 'me too.' International movement said:“I hold the trauma of sexual and gender-based violence in my body every day. I know that this is a solvable issue, and I've committed my life to unearthing those solutions.”

