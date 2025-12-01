RCL Mechanical Shares Frozen Pipe Prevention Tips As Overnight Temperatures Begin To Drop

MENAFN - GetNews)



With colder nights settling into Massachusetts, RCL Mechanical is reminding homeowners across Taunton, Middleborough, and the surrounding areas to take preventive steps to protect their plumbing systems from frozen pipes.

Even a short overnight freeze can cause water inside pipes to expand, leading to bursts, leaks, and costly water damage throughout the home.

When temperatures dip below freezing, pipes in unheated spaces-such as basements, attics, crawl spaces, and garages-are most at risk. RCL Mechanica recommends that homeowners insulate these vulnerable pipes, disconnect outdoor hoses, and let faucets drip slightly during particularly cold nights to keep water moving and reduce pressure buildup.

In addition to insulation, homeowners should open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm indoor air to circulate around exposed plumbing. Sealing gaps or cracks in walls near pipes can also help prevent frigid air from reaching plumbing lines. For added protection, RCL Mechanical offers professional inspections to ensure that systems are winter-ready and that shut-off valves and insulation are in proper condition before temperatures drop further.

RCL Mechanical's Frozen Pipe Prevention Tips:



Insulate exposed pipes in unheated areas

Disconnect and drain outdoor hoses and faucets

Keep a slow drip running from faucets during freezing nights

Open cabinet doors under sinks to improve warm air circulation Locate and test your home's main water shut-off valve in case of an emergency

RCL Mechanical provides trusted plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical services for homeowners in Taunton, Middleborough, and the surrounding Massachusetts communities. Their licensed professionals are committed to quality service, preventive maintenance, and reliable solutions that help protect your home year-round.

