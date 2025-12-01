Awaken The Kings Summit Launches A New Era Of Legacy, Wellness, And Wealth For Hampton Roads Fathers

Portsmouth, VA - December 1, 2025 - In a first for the Hampton Roads region, Charity Care Group proudly presents the Awaken the Kings Summit-a pioneering three-day experience (Dec 8-10) and the only event of its kind devoted to the holistic empowerment of young fathers, their families, and the broader community. Hosted at Rivers Casino, VA, this transformational summit fuses mindset mastery, trauma-informed mental health, personal growth, entrepreneurship, and workforce innovation. Community members, business leaders, and change agents are invited to invest in an unprecedented movement for legacy and leadership.

Free Services for Young Fathers: Building Kings, Changing Destinies

In an extraordinary act to level the playing field, every aspect of this summit-dynamic programming, expert mentorship, wellness screenings, legal and financial coaching, advanced entrepreneurship bootcamps, daily lunches, and immersive activities-is offered at no cost to fathers aged 17–35 with children under 24. This initiative centers mental health and trauma recovery, with workshops by licensed clinicians, emotional intelligence training, and peer mentorship at the core.

Unlock Your Legacy: Experience for All

Everyone else can participate in this landmark opportunity by ticket, granting admission to masterclasses on business creation, wealth generation, and emotional wellness-plus premium networking and exclusive event swag. A limited number of VIP“Legacy Lounge” passes open the doors to private workshops, immersive coaching, and first-class amenities for those ready to amplify their impact.

Summit Highlights

● Trauma-informed mental health and parenting workshops

● Wealth and business empowerment for economic independence

● Legal clinics, will writing, and asset protection

● Cutting-edge technology, coding innovation, and fitness screenings

● Complimentary daily meals, grooming, and King makeovers

● Connection to a lifelong, regional“Legacy Leader” alumni network

Workforce Development & Economic Empowerment

A pillar of the summit is hands-on, forward-thinking workforce development. Fathers and attendees access employer networking events,“speed dating” job placement, AI-powered resume workshops, direct-to-work certifications (including CDL licensing), entrepreneurial bootcamps, and wraparound career support. This first-of-its-kind workforce model builds a foundation for lifelong economic stability and upward mobility for families.

Be the Difference: Sponsor the Legacy

Organizers urge Hampton Roads businesses, philanthropists, and organizations to seize this chance to fuel a generational shift.“Your sponsorship ignites breakthroughs, unleashes potential, and forges legacies for families most in need of hope and opportunity,” declare event leaders.

To partner or register as a sponsor, visit

About Awaken the Kings Summit

Presented by Charity Care Group, with funding from the Tracy Lorraine Trust and dedicated sponsors, the Awaken the Kings Summit is the first trauma-informed, evidence-based event of its kind in Hampton Roads. Built on responsible parenting, mental health recovery, workforce development, and entrepreneurial empowerment, Awaken the Kings unites all seven cities to ensure every father has the tools to create lasting prosperity, healing, and wholeness for their family and community.

For more information, contact Tracy"Lorraine" Jones, CEO & Founder, at 757-226-9916, Direct Mobile (757)-708-4671, or Fax (757)-512-8802, and follow the summit on social media:

IG:

FB:

X:

LinkedIn: