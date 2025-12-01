Kinclub Holiday Music Radio Brings Joy, Warmth, And Original Kids' Holiday Classics For Families Everywhere

MENAFN - GetNews)This holiday season, families can fill their homes with warmth, joy, and a little seasonal magic with KinClub Holiday Music Radio, the newest family-friendly station from KinClub Radio and Kinovate Ventures, Inc.

Streaming free all season long, the Holiday Station fills living rooms, kitchens, car rides, and classrooms with brand-new original kids' holiday songs, cozy winter stories, and imaginative soundscapes designed to make the season feel extra special. Whether you're baking cookies, decorating the tree, driving to see lights, or snuggling in for a story, KinClub Holiday Music Radio is built to bring families closer.

Mari, the voice and virtual host of KinClub Radio, shares the heart behind the new holiday programming:“At KinClub, everything we create starts with one goal: helping families feel closer. The holidays can be magical, but they can be chaotic too. This station gives families something warm, imaginative, and safe to enjoy together with music and stories you can make a tradition.”

Families can tune in anytime and listen anywhere at. Highlights include:



All-new original holiday songs sure to become future holiday classics kids will sing for years.

Cozy stories, winter adventures, and imaginative tales featuring Mari, Leo, Sofia, Liv, and Luna the cat.

Holiday jokes, riddles, and interactive moments that encourage creativity, learning, and joyful participation. A balance of nostalgic warmth and childlike wonder, making it perfect for kids and adults alike.

KinClub Holiday Music Radio mixes tradition with originality, featuring songs and stories that feel familiar, yet fresh enough to spark new family rituals. It's the perfect soundtrack for making memories this holiday season.

Beyond the Holidays: The World of KinClub Radio

KinClub Radio streams year-round with stories, music, science, humor, and family adventures designed to spark curiosity and connection. Every broadcast helps families enjoy meaningful moments together, whether across the room or across the country.

Families who love the listening experience can also join the waitlist for the upcoming KinClub App at . The app expands the KinClub world with interactive stories, games, and creative challenges that families can share across households and generations.

About Kinovate Ventures, Inc.

Kinovate Ventures, Inc. builds technology and entertainment that strengthen family connections through creativity, imagination, and play. From KinClub Radio to the KinClub App and Magazine, Kinovate helps families everywhere turn digital time into meaningful time together.