A New Career Path Built Through Entrepreneurship: Author's Tranquility Press Unveils Blueprint For The AI Era

MENAFN - GetNews)



New Release Provides a Book of This Time for This Time, offering a Master Plan for Creating a Thriving Personal Enterprise in a Post–Job Security World

MARIETTA, GA - The traditional career path is crumbling. Mergers, automation, and a shifting economy have dismantled the promise of lifelong employment, leaving millions searching for a new way to work and prosper. In this new landscape, the most powerful career move you can make is to stop looking for a job-and start building your own.

Author's Tranquility Press announces the release of Using AI to Make Your Own Job: Anytime, Anywhere, At Any Age, a vital new guide by Wm. Hovey Smith. This powerful resource cuts through the anxiety of modern work realities and offers a practical, step-by-step system for designing a sustainable business built around your unique skills and knowledge.

Described by the author and early readers as“a book of this time, for this time,” this guide serves as a modern master class in entrepreneurship-from conceptualizing a million-dollar idea to navigating legal filings and launching strategic social media marketing campaigns. Smith demystifies the use of today's most effective tools, including artificial intelligence, to help readers conduct research, streamline operations, and reach a worldwide customer base right from their homes.

The book proves that with the right plan, anyone can launch a business with minimal capital and scale it into a meaningful source of income and personal fulfillment.

This essential guide is packed with actionable strategies, including how to:



Uncover profitable business concepts hidden in their past work and personal experiences.

Structure a virtual corporation, contracting out specialized tasks to keep overhead low.

Use platforms like YouTube and Facebook not just for entertainment, but as powerful, free sales channels.

Legally protect their brand and intellectual property without exorbitant legal fees. Develop a business plan that convinces banks to invest in their vision.

More than a business manual, this book explores the personal empowerment gained from building something of your own. It highlights how entrepreneurship can combat loneliness, create purpose, and even contribute to a longer, healthier life by aligning your work with your passions.

Using AI to Make Your Own Job: Anytime, Anywhere, At Any Age is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Gardners, and other e-book outlets worldwide.

Stop adapting your life to fit a job. Start creating a business that fits your life. Discover how inside.

About the Author

Wm. Hovey Smith is a former combat engineer officer, professional geologist, and serial entrepreneur. His extensive career-ranging from consulting for international corporations to founding a knife-making business and becoming a prolific author and YouTube creator-embodies the very principles of self-made career creation he teaches.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a premier publishing house dedicated to guiding authors through the complete publishing process. The company provides comprehensive services, including marketing, editing, and cover design, to bring impactful voices and important ideas to a global audience.