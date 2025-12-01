Fab Glass And Mirror Announces Cyber Monday Sale With Major Savings

MENAFN - GetNews)Fab Glass and Mirror, a B-Corp certified leading online retailer of premium glass and mirror solutions in the United States, is excited to announce its Cyber Monday Sale, offering 12% off sitewide with promo code BFCM12FAB. Running from December 1st through December 7th, this limited-time event gives customers one last chance to secure unbeatable seasonal savings on stylish, durable, and custom-crafted glass and mirror products.

From sleek LED bathroom mirrors to durable plexiglass sheets and custom glass table tops, Fab Glass and Mirror Cyber Monday collection offers modern, versatile pieces that bring elegance, function, and festive charm to every space.

Shop the Sale: onsale/cyber-monday







Featured Cyber Monday Deals:



Plexiglass Sheets: Durable, versatile, and perfect for windows, tabletops, and DIY projects.

LED Bathroom & Vanity Mirrors: Brighten your routine with flawless lighting and modern style.

Glass Table Tops: Upgrade dining and living spaces with polished surfaces designed to impress. Wall Mirrors & Shower Doors: Transform bathrooms and living areas with sleek, space-enhancing designs.

Why Shoppers Choose Fab Glass and Mirror:



Exclusive Discounts: 12% off sitewide, only during Cyber Monday week.

Premium Craftsmanship: Every product is engineered for style, strength, and lasting performance.

Wide Selection: From decorative mirrors to shower enclosures and custom glass solutions.

Customization Options: Order glass and mirrors tailored to your exact size and finish. Fast, Safe Delivery: Secure packaging and reliable shipping ensure holiday-ready upgrades.

“Our Cyber Monday sale is the final opportunity of the season to save big,” said the marketing manager at Fab Glass and Mirror.“We're proud to offer customers timeless glass and mirror pieces that combine elegance and function, and with these limited-time discounts, it's the perfect moment to invest in lasting style.”

Cyber Monday Sale Details:



Promo Code: BFCM12FAB

Discount: 12% Off Sitewide

Dates: December 1st to December 7th Where:

Shoppers are urged to act fast; these Cyber Monday savings expire at midnight on December 7th. Once the deals are gone, they won't return until next year.