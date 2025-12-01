Whiteland Daycare And Pre-School: Oaks And Lillies Sets Benchmark In Early Childhood Education

MENAFN - GetNews)



A new standard for early childhood education is emerging in Johnson County with Oaks and Lillies, a premier daycare and preschool that blends a structured educational curriculum with a nurturing, home-like environment. Located in the heart of the community, the center addresses the growing demand for high-quality childcare by focusing on developmental milestones and school readiness.

Unlike facilities that prioritize basic supervision, the Oaks and Lillies program implements a curriculum designed by experienced college-educated professionals to foster cognitive, social, and physical growth. The program transitions from foundational skill-building for infants and toddlers to a comprehensive pre-kindergarten program for older children. This approach ensures each child is academically and socially prepared for the transition to elementary school.

With over 25 years of childcare experience, the center's educational philosophy is supported by its physical space that integrates diverse insights to create dynamic and enriching experiences. Classrooms are structured yet flexible, building independence and problem-solving skills, and encouraging children to explore interests at their own pace. In a learning environment that incorporates outdoor exploration, the program combines innovative practices with time-tested educational strategies.

A key differentiator for Oaks and Lillies is the caliber of its educators. The center employs qualified teachers and caregivers who receive ongoing professional development in early childhood education and are well-versed in the industry's best practices. This investment in staff translates directly to the quality of care and instruction children receive daily.

“The early years are the most critical for brain development. Our environment is intentionally crafted to be both stimulating and secure, where learning happens through guided instruction and purposeful play. In our classrooms, passionate, certified educators tailor their teaching to meet each child's unique learning needs with the aim of fostering a love for discovery,” said an Oaks and Lillies spokesperson.

Conveniently located in Whiteland and just minutes from Greenwood, Oaks and Lillies provides a clear pathway for development from infancy through the pre-K year, making it a long-term educational partner for families seeking reliable and trusted“childcare near me”.

Oaks and Lillies offers a compelling solution for parents in Whiteland and surrounding areas seeking a daycare or preschool program that balances emotional well-being with academic preparation. The program's emphasis on creating a partnership with families includes regular communication about a child's progress and daily activities.

At Oaks and Lillies, safety and cleanliness are foundational priorities, with secure access systems and rigorous hygiene protocols maintained throughout the facility. The warm and open environment supports child development in multiple areas, including play, social skills, literacy, health, and nutrition.

Additionally, the center prioritizes health and well-being, providing well-balanced, nourishing meals that include breakfast and lunch for its children. The menu typically contains seasonal fruits and vegetables, ensuring they always enjoy fresh and nutritious meal choices.

“What truly sets us apart is our emphasis on hands-on learning, where children are involved in practical activities such as farming, craftsmanship, and other life skills that spark creativity in an immersive environment that is closely linked to nature. This holistic approach promotes a child's development, both academically and emotionally,” said the spokesperson.

Oaks and Lillies has emerged as a nurturing partner in the early education of children in Whiteland, backed by a world-class curriculum that fosters a sense of discovery and independent thinking. With a roster of professional educators and a structured developmental approach, the center meets the growing need for reliable childcare near me that prioritizes educational foundations and whole-child development.

About Oaks and Lillies:

Oaks and Lillies is a Whiteland, Indiana-based daycare and preschool dedicated to delivering high-quality early childhood education. Serving infants, toddlers, and preschool-aged children, the center distinguishes itself through a robust, educator-designed curriculum that prepares children for academic success. The program emphasizes learning through play and practical life skills, all within a safe and nurturing environment.