Sydney's Closet Sponsors Full Figured Industry Awards 2025 Honoring Leaders Shaping The $107 Billion Plus-Size Fashion Market

MENAFN - GetNews)The Full Figured Industry Awards (FFIA) returned to Queens, NY for an unforgettable evening celebrating excellence, innovation, and community in the $107* billion plus-size women's apparel industry.

Maddy Jones unleashes her inner wild side in a chic animal print gown by Sydney's Closet. (Left Image)

Maddy lights up the room in a dramatic orange Jonathan Kayne by Sydney's Closet gown. (Right Image)

The red-carpet gala, held at the Jamaica Performing Arts Centers in Queens, NY, spotlights trailblazers, celebrities, designers, and brands breaking barriers to redefine and elevate beauty in plus-size fashion. For the third consecutive year, Sydney's Closet, was a major sponsor of the event. Madeline Jones, editor in chief of PMM Today, was a host at this year's awards gala and looked glam in two styles from Sydney's Closet.

Phyllis Brasch Librach, president and founder of Sydney's Closet, presented the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award to Susan Moses, a celebrated author, stylist to the stars, and global advocate for fashion inclusivity.

“Tonight we celebrate Susan Moses, a woman whose life's work proves that fashion isn't just about what you wear - it's about how you show up in the world,” said Librach, addressing the audience elegantly dressed in eveningwear.“And thanks to Susan, we're all showing up a little bolder.”

Librach knows the honor well. In 2022, she stood on the same stage to accept the FFIA Lifetime Achievement Award for her groundbreaking career as a designer and entrepreneur creating curvy formal and semi-formal dresses for women celebrating life's unforgettable moments. Moses called her award more than recognition.

About the Full Figured Industry Awards

Founded in 2019 by Tawana Blassingame, publisher of Queen Size Magazine, the Full Figured Industry Awards honors individuals and companies driving progress in design, media, modeling, and retail - elevating voices that celebrate the power and beauty of every curve.

About Sydney's Closet

A former award-winning newspaper reporter, Phyllis Brasch Librach traded headlines for hemlines to launch Sydney's Closet in 2003 after her curvy daughter, Michelle, struggled to find the perfect Prom dress. Today, this dynamic mother-daughter duo leads a global fashion brand designing chic evening, wedding, prom, pageant, and party dresses exclusively in plus sizes 14 to 40. Sydney's Closet dresses are sold online at and in upscale bridal salons, dress shops, and boutiques across the USA and the UK.