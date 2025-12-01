Forke Restaurant Brings Refined French-American Dining To Las Vegas Now Accepting Reservations

MENAFN - GetNews)



New restaurant in Las Vegas offers inventive cuisine from acclaimed Chef Miguel Martinez, combining French technique with modern American flair

Forke, an exciting new French-American restaurant in Las Vegas, announces it is now accepting reservations for guests eager to experience its distinctive blend of classic French culinary technique and contemporary American creativity. The highly anticipated Las Vegas French-American restaurant welcomes diners beginning in December.







Founded by hospitality veteran Jerome Jeannest and featuring the culinary talents of Chef Miguel Martinez, Forke represents a fresh approach to upscale dining in Las Vegas-one that honors tradition while embracing innovation and approachability.

"We set out to craft more than just a restaurant," said Mr. Jeannest. "We wanted to bring a fresh energy to dining in Las Vegas, where guests can enjoy inventive cuisine, share a perfectly made drink, and embrace the joy of going out for a truly memorable experience."

To celebrate its debut, Forke will welcome guests with a complimentary Forke Blue-a signature cocktail of sparkling wine and curaçao-with every dinner reservation made during the grand opening celebration.

A Culinary Vision Rooted in Excellence

Chef Miguel Martinez brings nearly 20 years of culinary excellence to this new Las Vegas restaurant, having honed his craft at some of the world's most celebrated kitchens. He completed elite culinary stages at Per Se, Le Bernardin, Eleven Madison Park, and Guy Savoy, and apprenticed at icons including Robuchon at the Mansion and Delmonico's. His menu at Forke transforms seasonal ingredients into imaginative dishes that blend classical French technique with bold, modern flavors.

Signature offerings include Steak Frites, Beef Bourguignon, a distinctive Foie Gras Burger, and an elegant Surf & Turf featuring filet mignon with garlic butter jumbo shrimp and truffle mash. The menu evolves with the seasons, reflecting the kitchen's commitment to sourcing organic products and the freshest available ingredients.

An Atmosphere of Sophistication and Warmth

Forke delivers an upscale French-American dining experience defined by attentive, genuine service and an atmosphere of refined hospitality. The restaurant offers dinner service Wednesday through Sunday, with weekend brunch available Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Reservations Now Open

Guests interested in securing their table at this new restaurant in Las Vegas can make reservations now at forkerestaurantlasvegas. With limited seating available, early booking is encouraged, particularly for those planning visits in mid-December and beyond.

About Forke

Forke is a new French-American bistro in Las Vegas created by Jerome Jeannest and Chef Miguel Martinez. Mr. Jeannest, a proud French and American citizen, brings over 20 years of distinguished hospitality leadership to Forke, with experience at renowned establishments including The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, St. Regis Los Angeles, and Hôtel de Crillon in Paris. The restaurant combines uncompromising quality, inventive cuisine, and warm hospitality to deliver memorable dining experiences.

Hours of Operation:



Brunch: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 2:30pm Dinner: Wednesday – Sunday, 5pm – 10pm (until 11pm Friday & Saturday)

Location: 2800 W Sahara Ave, Suite 5A, Las Vegas, Nevada

Reservations: forkerestaurantlasvegas