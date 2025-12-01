Marine Toys For Tots Launches Annual Giving Toysday Campaign To Deliver Joy To Disadvantaged Children This Holiday Season

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The spirit of giving has sustained Toys for Tots' mission for 78 years. This Giving TOYSday, the generosity of the American people will ensure children in need experience the joy of Christmas morning." -Lieutenant General LasterThis December 2nd, the world will come together for Giving Tuesday-a day of generosity and impact. At Toys for Tots, we're turning it into Giving TOYSday-the perfect day to support the Program's mission of delivering toys and hope to children in need. Imagine Christmas without a single gift-a heartbreaking reality for millions of children. That's why Toys for Tots is asking for the American people's support on Giving TOYSday-so no child is forgotten this holiday season.







Rising costs have stretched budgets to the breaking point, and millions of families are heading into the holidays facing tough choices. They are being forced to choose between providing basic necessities or experiencing the joy of watching their child's face light up on Christmas morning, knowing Santa remembered them. These families represent neighbors, coworkers, and friends in communities nationwide.

"It's a heartbreaking reality when families can't afford Christmas presents for their children. For parents and guardians struggling to make ends meet, Toys for Tots offers more than something tangible-it offers relief and reassurance. The simple act of unwrapping a toy gives children a moment of joy and reminds them that they are cared for," said Lieutenant General James B. Laster, USMC (Retired), President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Our supporters help our mission of providing a sense of comfort-every gift this Giving TOYSday tells a child they're remembered, giving families hope when they need it most this holiday season."

For 78 years, Toys for Tots has delivered more than 708 million toys, books, and games to 314 million disadvantaged children across the country. What began as a simple act of kindness and one local chapter supporting 5,000 children in Los Angeles County, has grown into a nationwide holiday tradition-built on the belief that every child deserves to feel the magic and joy of Christmas. Right now, nearly 900 local Toys for Tots Chapters are working tirelessly to collect, sort, and distribute gifts to children in need in their local communities-but the Program still needs the help of their generous contributors.

Every dollar given has the power to transform a child's future. This Giving TOYSday, the generosity of Toys for Tots' supporters will do more than brighten the holidays-it will spark resilience, joy, and inspiration that children can carry with them for a lifetime.

"What makes Giving TOYSday so powerful is the generosity of the American people," said Lieutenant General Laster. "Every toy donated and every contribution given-that's our Nation coming together to ensure children feel the magic of Christmas. It's that spirit of giving that has sustained Toys for Tots for nearly eight decades, and it's what will carry this mission forward for generations to come."

Toys for Tots is more than a holiday tradition-it's a lifeline for families and a symbol of what communities can accomplish when they unite in generosity. From the first toy donated in 1947 to the 708 million gifts shared since then, the mission has always been the same: to ensure no child is forgotten at Christmas. Giving TOYSday is the chance to carry that legacy forward, turning compassion into action and making sure every child experiences the joy they deserve.

Supporters are encouraged to join Toys for Tots on Giving TOYSday to embrace the spirit of generosity and help guarantee that children in need unwrap the magic of the season.

