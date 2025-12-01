New Book Empowers Women To Reclaim Their Lives After Toxic Relationships

1 Dec, 2025 - After years of enduring emotional abuse and self-doubt, Evelyn Lauda found the courage to leave a toxic relationship and begin a life-changing journey of self-discovery. Her new book, The Place I Am Meant to Be: How to Get Out of a Toxic Relationship and Rebuild Yourself, offers an honest, compassionate, and deeply personal guide for women who are ready to reclaim their voice and rebuild their lives.

Blending personal experience with practical advice, Lauda walks readers through the stages of recovery-from recognizing the signs of abuse to setting healthy boundaries, embracing therapy and spirituality, and rediscovering purpose and joy. Each chapter is a testament to resilience and a powerful call to transformation.

“This book is for every woman who ever felt silenced, diminished, or stuck,” says Lauda.“It's a message of hope-and a roadmap for healing.”

Perfect for survivors of emotional abuse and those supporting them, The Place I Am Meant to Be is not just a book-it's a companion on the path to healing.

About the Author

Evelyn Lauda is an experienced therapist with over 25 years of practice, specializing in helping individuals navigate life transitions. Born in Maine, she studied psychology at New York University and graduated from the University of Delaware. After completing her clinical internship in New York State, she established a private practice in upstate New York.

As a widow who has faced personal loss, Evelyn brings deep empathy to her work, particularly helping women navigate divorce and rebuild their lives. Her experiences inspired her to write a book addressing the emotional complexities of these transitions.

Evelyn is a devoted mother to two children-a son in finance in Europe and a daughter studying in the U.S. Known for her professional demeanor, she combines confidence and warmth in her approach.

Book Name: THE PLACE I AM MEANT TO BE

Author Name: Evelyn Lauda

ISBN Number: 1967679843

Kindle Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here