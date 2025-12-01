New Memoir By Therapist Evelyn Lauda Offers Hope For Women Escaping Toxic Relationships

Evelyn Lauda, a therapist with over 25 years of experience, unveils her powerful memoir, The Place I Am Meant to Be, a beacon of hope for women navigating toxic relationships, divorce, and single parenthood. This book blends raw personal storytelling with professional insights, offering a roadmap to resilience and self-discovery for readers seeking empowerment.

In The Place I Am Meant to Be, Lauda recounts her journey of breaking free from a deceptive marriage to Jack, whose psychological abuse, disguised as love through gaslighting and control, left her questioning her worth. From a humiliating confrontation in Hawaii to Jack's post-divorce alimony threats, Lauda's story exposes the subtle tactics of emotional manipulation. Her therapist's lens provides clarity, teaching readers to spot red flags and reclaim their power.

As a single mother of three sons, two on the autism spectrum, Lauda faced unique challenges. She navigated Oakley's panic attacks and advocated for autism-friendly schooling during a move to Luxembourg, all while rebuilding her life. Her practical strategies for co-parenting with a toxic ex and supporting neurodivergent children resonate deeply with parents. Despite dyslexia, Lauda launched a coaching business and supported her son Liam's T-shirt venture, proving dreams have no limits.

Every challenge is a lesson. And Evelyn Lauda's book is both a gripping narrative and a self-help guide, offering actionable advice on setting boundaries, achieving financial independence, and healing through therapy. It's a must-read for women seeking to overcome abuse, parents of autistic children, and anyone chasing purpose after adversity.

Evelyn Lauda is a therapist and life coach with over 25 years of experience helping individuals overcome emotional challenges and reclaim their strength. A survivor of a toxic marriage, she draws on her personal journey of escaping psychological abuse and rebuilding her life as a single mother to three sons, two on the autism spectrum, in her debut memoir, The Place I Am Meant to Be.

Despite battling dyslexia, Lauda launched a successful coaching business and became a fierce advocate for her children's education, notably training teachers in Luxembourg to support autism needs. Her inspiring story, infused with professional insights, empowers women and parents to find purpose and resilience. Lauda lives with her sons, continuing to write, coach, and inspire others to discover their own place of healing and hope.

