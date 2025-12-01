Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Al-Omar emphasized the State of Kuwait Government commitment to advancing the national digital infrastructure and regulatory readiness.
TUNIS -- Kuwait, represented by the Chairman of the Kuwait Agricultural Engineers Society, Consulting Engineer Abbas Abdulredha, won the presidency of the Arab Agricultural Engineers Union (AAEU).
KUWAIT -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's (KPC) CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah affirmed that the recently launched Excellence Award reflects a long-standing institutional approach to excellence and innovation, and creativity across all its subsidiaries.
NEW DELHI -- India and Thailand discussed ways of cementing bilateral cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest apart from regional issues. (end) mb
