Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-12-01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya stated that the State of Kuwait has solidified its standing on the global stage by leveraging its soft power and enhancing its cultural, humanitarian, and developmental presence worldwide.

KUWAIT -- Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Al-Omar emphasized the State of Kuwait Government commitment to advancing the national digital infrastructure and regulatory readiness.

TUNIS -- Kuwait, represented by the Chairman of the Kuwait Agricultural Engineers Society, Consulting Engineer Abbas Abdulredha, won the presidency of the Arab Agricultural Engineers Union (AAEU).

KUWAIT -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's (KPC) CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah affirmed that the recently launched Excellence Award reflects a long-standing institutional approach to excellence and innovation, and creativity across all its subsidiaries.

NEW DELHI -- India and Thailand discussed ways of cementing bilateral cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest apart from regional issues. (end) mb

