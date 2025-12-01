Russians Attack Car In Kharkiv Region With Drone, Two People Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv region police reported this on Telegram.

On Monday, December 1, at around 4 p.m., the Russians attacked the Zolochiv community with a drone.

The FPV drone hit a car in the village of Klynova-Novoselivka. Two local residents, aged 40 and 47, were injured.

The men suffered shrapnel wounds. They were hospitalized.

Volunteer severely wounded in drone attack inregion

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 1, the Russian army launched strikes on the Blyzniukivka community in Kharkiv region. Three people were injured.

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Health