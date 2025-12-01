Zelensky To Make His First Official Visit To Ireland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by RTE, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the Ukrainian leader will hold a bilateral meeting with Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin and will also meet with President Catherine Connolly.

Zelensky is expected to speak at a meeting of the joint Erachta (Irish Parliament).

The President of Ukraine will also take part in the opening ceremony of the Irish-Ukrainian Economic Forum, which will be attended by Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris and Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee.

The Ukrainian head of state will be accompanied on the trip by First Lady Olena Zelenska.

The head of the Irish government welcomed the news of the Ukrainian president's visit and said that Ireland had shown unwavering support for Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war. In particular, the country has provided shelter to about 120,000 Ukrainian refugees.

As reported by Ukrinform, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Paris on December 1 to discuss security guarantees and continue discussions begun in Geneva on the US peace plan.

Archive photo: OP