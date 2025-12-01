Solar Alliance Energy, Inc. Announces Q3 Earnings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF), a leading solar energy solutions provider focused on the commercial and utility solar sectors, announces it has filed its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The Company's Financial Statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis are available under the Company's profile at , to which shareholders are referred. (Figures in Canadian Dollars) “The Company's revenues and operating losses for the three and nine month periods to September 30th, 2025 are disappointing and reflective of the difficult solar industry background for the nine months under review,” stated CEO, Brian Timmons Results Summary

Revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $656,919 and $2,342,063 respectively, compared to $945,303 and $3,321,692 in the comparative 2024 periods.



Cost of sales for the nine month period ended September 30, 2025 were ($1,944,604) (2024 $2,028,553) resulting in a gross profit for 9 month period 2025 of $379,459 (9 month Period 2024 $1,293,039) representing Gross margins of 17% & 39% for the respective periods.



Operating and selling expenditures, excluding non-cash depreciation and share-based payments, were $526,199 and $1,492,655 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $586,087 and $1,719,755 in the comparative period, a decrease in costs.



The Company reported an operating loss of $455,125 and $1,108,380 in the three nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to operating losses of $150,771 and $451,749 in the comparative periods.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $473,426 and $1,156,483 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to Net Loss of $ 274,493 and $272,998 in the comparative period respectively.

During this period, little or no new business was written by the Company, and the consequent reduction in activity and revenues has impacted upon the Company's finances. From September 2025 – Industry revival & SOLR Pipeline renewal During the 3 months to end November, the uncertainty over the ITC tax credits was clarified, and there was a sea change in solar energy market sentiment. Against this background, the Company has generated significant interest in prospective new projects. The Company will appraise shareholders further as such opportunities are realised. “There is much potential for improved performance by the Company. The directors have carefully considered the factors relating to the Company's performance, operating results, and the potential business development pipeline projects, and believe that there is sufficient quality in these projects to enable the Company to generate higher revenues in the near term and to effect a meaningful strengthening in the Company's financial standing,” concluded Timmons. Brian Timmons, CEO

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ( )

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on the commercial, utility and community solar sectors. Our experienced team of solar professionals reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions. Solar Alliance's strategy is to ultimately build, own and operate our own solar assets while also generating stable revenue through the sale and installation of solar projects to commercial and utility community customers.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements.

The words“would”,“will”,“expected” and“estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: the ability to complete the Company's projects on schedule or at all, uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory, legislative and political competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties; the ability to maintain revenue growth; the ability to execute on the Company's strategies; the ability to complete the Company's current and backlog of solar projects; the ability to grow the Company's market share; the high growth rate of the US solar industry; the ability to convert the backlog of projects into revenue; the expected timing of the construction and completion of the 1500 kW Kentucky solar projects; the targeting of larger customers, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; potential corporate growth opportunities and the ability to execute on the key objectives in 2025. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."