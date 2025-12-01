BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq RMBI), Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE SEE), Movano Inc. (Nasdaq MOVE), Gulf Island Inc. (Nasdaq GIFI)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE – SEE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sealed Air will be acquired by CD&R for $42.15 in cash per share, in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of $10.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Sealed Air Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Movano Inc. (Nasdaq – MOVE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Movano will be acquired by Corvex, Inc. (“Corvex”). Upon closing, pre-Merger Corvex stockholders would own approximately 96.2% of the combined company and pre-Merger Movano stockholders would own approximately 3.8% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Movano Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Gulf Island Inc. (Nasdaq – GIFI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Gulf Island will be acquired by IES Holdings, Inc. (“IES”) (Nasdaq – IESC) for $12.00 per share in cash for each share of common stock owned at closing, an aggregate equity value of approximately $192 million. The investigation concerns whether the Gulf Island Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq – RMBI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Richmond Mutual will be acquired by The Farmers Bancorp, Frankfort, Indiana (“Farmers Bancorp”) (OTCPK – FABP) in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $82 million, or $44.71 per share of Farmers Bancorp common stock, based on a closing price for Richmond Mutual's common stock of $13.15 as of November 10, 2025. The investigation concerns whether the Richmond Mutual Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

