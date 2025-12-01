Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend On Series I, J And K Preferred Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series I 0.207938 December 31, 2025 December 15, 2025

Series J 0.34727 December 30, 2025 Series K 0.315313 December 31, 2025



Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

As previously announced, Fairfax intends to redeem all of its outstanding Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series I, together with all of its outstanding Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series J, on December 31, 2025.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941