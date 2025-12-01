Powertrain Perspective Spotlights Midwest Transmission Center And Owner Scott Schleck

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The latest episode of Powertrain Perspective features an in-depth conversation with Scott Schleck, owner of Midwest Transmission Center, a leading remanufacturer of manual transmission units based in Zumbrota, Minnesota.

Midwest Transmission Center operates a state-of-the-art remanufacturing facility producing complete manual transmission units, while also offering transmissions, transfer cases, clutches, differentials, and a wide range of new and used parts and accessories.

In this episode, Schleck shares insights into the evolving aftermarket landscape for manual transmissions, even as fewer new vehicles are sold with manual options. Key discussion topics include:

- Aftermarket viability: Why manual transmissions remain a strong segment and what parts are most in demand.

- Performance innovation: Custom clutch upgrades designed for high-performance applications.

- Strategic growth: The impact of Midwest Transmission Center's 2009 acquisition of Proven Force and how it strengthened both companies.

- Technical expertise: The art and science behind differentials.

- Market trends: Current demand and opportunities in transfer cases.

This episode offers a valuable perspective for automotive professionals, enthusiasts, and industry stakeholders navigating the shifting transmission market.

For the full conversation, watch the episode now on Powertrain Perspective.

About Midwest Transmission Center

Founded in Zumbrota, Minnesota, Midwest Transmission Center is a trusted leader in transmission remanufacturing and aftermarket solutions. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, the company provides manual transmissions, transfer cases, clutches, differentials, and a wide selection of new and used parts to meet the needs of automotive professionals and performance enthusiasts alike.