Navitas Announces 3300V And 2300V UHV Silicon Carbide Product Portfolio, Augmenting Reliability And Performance In Mission-Critical Energy Infrastructure Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 3300V and 2300V SiC products based on latest GeneSiCTM Trench-Assisted Planar technology and packaging innovations to augment efficiency and lifetime for AI data center, grid and energy infrastructure and industrial electrification including energy storage, renewable, and megawatt-scale fast-charging applications.

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), an industry leader in next-generation GaNFastTM gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiCTM silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, is announcing the sample availability of its new 3300V and 2300V ultra-high voltage (UHV) products in power module, discrete and known good die (KGD) formats. These new SiC products set a benchmark for reliability and enhanced performance in ultra-high voltage power electronics.

Proprietary Trench-Assisted Planar (TAP) SiC MOSFET Technology Augments Performance and Reliability

These 3300V and 2300V UHV devices are based on Navitas' fourth-generation GeneSiCTM platform which uses a TAP architecture to implement a multi-step e-field management profile that significantly reduces voltage stress and improves voltage blocking capabilities compared with trench and traditional-planar SiC MOSFETs.

This TAP architecture is therefore able to provide increased long-term reliability and avalanche robustness. Navitas' TAP technology also features an optimal source contact for superior cell-pitch density and enhanced current-spreading, which results in improved switching figures of merit and lower on-resistance at hot temperatures.

Innovative Packaging Maximizes System Durability and Power Density

With this announcement, Navitas is expanding the 3300V and 2300V UHV SiC product portfolio in flexible packaging formats to meet diverse application requirements. For high-power density and high-reliability systems, these products are integrated into an advanced SiCPAKTM G+ power module package, offered in half-bridge and full-bridge circuit configurations.

The SiCPAKTM G+ power modules feature a unique epoxy-resin potting technology, which has been proven to deliver a >60% improvement in power cycling lifetime and a >10x improvement in thermal shock reliability over similar silicone-gel potted power module technology.

Key features of the SiCPAKTM G+ power modules also include an AlN DBC substrate for superior heat dissipation and new high-current press-fit pins that double the current-carrying capability per pin. Discrete SiC MOSFETs are available in the industry standard TO-247 and TO-263-7 packages.

Extended Reliability Testing Validates Long-Term System Lifetime

Navitas has created an industry-first reliability qualification benchmark, AEC-Plus*, indicating SiC products are qualified above and beyond the existing AEC-Q101 and JEDEC product qualification standards. This new benchmark shows Navitas' deep understanding of system-level lifetime requirements, and a strong commitment to enabling rigorously designed and validated products for demanding mission profiles in grid and energy infrastructure applications. The AEC-Plus grade qualification standards extend further into rigorous multi-lot testing and qualification. Key additions to the existing AEC-Q101 requirements include:



Dynamic reverse bias (DRB) and dynamic gate switching (DGS) to represent stringent fast switching application mission-profiles

Over 3x longer duration for static high-temperature, high-voltage tests (HTRB, HTGB, HTGB-R)

HV-THB qualification for power modules and HV-H3TRB qualification for discrete and KGD Longer power cycling and temperature cycling

Advanced Known Good Die (KGD) Screening Enables More Stringent Production Screening

Navitas' latest generation 3300V and 2300V SiC MOSFETs are also offered as KGD products, which gives system manufacturers greater flexibility in building custom SiC power modules. To deliver the highest quality for bare die products and SiCPAKTM G+ power module family, Navitas devices pass through an advanced production screening process. This process includes comprehensive room and hot temperature testing on singulated die (post-dicing) and a 6-side optical inspection. This rigorous KGD screening protocol ensures that only thoroughly tested die are used, improving manufacturing quality and increasing the final module's performance and reliability for critical ultra-high voltage applications.

"Navitas' new 3300V and 2300V SiC product portfolio allows our customers to push the boundaries of efficiency and reliability in solid-state transformers for AI data centers, as well as utility-scale battery energy storage and renewable energy to define a new standard for such mission-critical system applications,” said Paul Wheeler, VP & GM of SiC BU.

Wheeler added:“This line of reliable, high performance ultra-high voltage power semiconductors is expected to be a significant step in our roadmap to 10 kV SiC solutions. By combining our proprietary Trench-Assisted Planar SiC MOSFET technology with innovative power packages, we are able to extend reliability qualification and support more stringent production screening, to deliver industry-leading performance and robustness.”

A white paper on the Trench-Assisted Planar technology is available for free download from the Navitas site.

For further information, please visit –



SiCPAKTM Power Modules:

SiC MOSFET Known Good Die (KGD): SiC MOSFET Discrete:



To request samples, please contact a Navitas Sales Representative at ....

*Navitas uses the term 'AEC-Plus' to indicate parts exceeding AEC-Q101 and JEDEC standards for reliability testing based on Navitas test results

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFastTM power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiCTM high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GaNSafe, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited or affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are attempts to predict or indicate future events or trends or similar statements that are not a reflection of historical fact. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“we expect” or“are expected to be,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based on estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share and current indications of customer interest, all of which are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. All such statements are based on current expectations of the management of Navitas and are not predictions of actual future performance. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions and expectations. Many actual events and circumstances that affect performance are beyond the control of Navitas, and forward-looking statements are subject to a number of uncertainties. Our business is subject to certain risks that could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, or the value of our securities. These and other risk factors are discussed in the Risk Factors section beginning on p. 15 of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated in the Risk Factors section of our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in other documents we file with the SEC. If any of these risks, as discussed in more detail in our SEC reports, materialize or if our assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Examples of some of these risk factors include:



Risks Related to High-Power Markets: We intend to focus on AI data centers, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure and industrial electrification, and a de-emphasise mobile and consumer products. We may not successfully execute our strategic transition to these new markets and customer applications, which could adversely affect our business, results of operations, and financial condition. This strategic realignment entails significant operational, technical, and market risks. Our success in these markets depends on factors including our ability to (i) develop and scale semiconductor solutions that meet demanding power, efficiency, and performance requirements of our customers; (ii) compete against established incumbents with substantial R&D and manufacturing resources; (iii) anticipate rapidly evolving customer needs and technological standards in these high-power and high-performance segments; and (iv) secure design wins and long-term supply agreements in new and unfamiliar market segments.

Market Acceptance and Addressable Market Uncertainty: The demand for our products, and our customers' products, in new or emerging markets is difficult to forecast, as customer preferences may not be fully known and can evolve rapidly. Further, demand for our products depends on the acceptance of underlying new and developing system architectures. For example, our predictions for the use of GaN- and SiC-based products in 800V AI data center power applications depend on assumptions regarding the acceptance and growth of 800V systems themselves.

Unpredictable Competitive Dynamics and Industry Conditions: To the extent our products reshape or create new market landscapes, the competitive environment may evolve in unexpected ways. For example, new competitors may emerge, or traditional competitors with established R&D and manufacturing resources, and long-standing customer relationships, may choose to offer competitive GaN or high-voltage SiC solutions. In addition, the semiconductor sector is known for cyclical volatility. This inherent unpredictability is amplified in new and emerging markets, where demand can swing sharply due to macroeconomic events, supply chain shocks, regulatory changes, or technology cycles. Other Risk Factors: Other risk factors include Navitas' ability to diversify its customer base and develop relationships in new markets or regions; the possibility that the expected growth of our business will not be realized, or will not be realized within expected time periods, due to the above factors as well as others; Navitas' ability to scale its technology into new markets and applications; the effects of competition on Navitas' business, including actions of competitors with an established presence and resources in markets we hope to penetrate or by competitors to take market share in the markets we are deprioritizing; the level of demand in our customers' end markets and our customers' ability to predict such demand, both generally and with respect to successive generations of products or technology; Navitas' ability to attract, train and retain key qualified personnel; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and the regulation of cross-border investments, particularly involving the United States and China; other regulatory developments in the United States, China and other countries; the impact of events such as epidemics and pandemics in locations where our products are manufactured and sold; and Navitas' ability to protect its intellectual property rights.

Contact Information

Navitas Semiconductor

Vipin Bothra, VP Solution Marketing and Partnerships, Sales and Marketing

...

Investor Contacts

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

Shelton Group

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at