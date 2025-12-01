Greystone Ranks As #1 Overall Multifamily And Healthcare Lender For HUD's 2025 Fiscal Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greystone's Total Multifamily and Healthcare Loan Firm Commitment Volume Totaled $2.6B

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance firm, announced it ranked #1 based on dollar volume of multifamily and healthcare Firm Commitments issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the agency's 2025 fiscal year ending September 30, 2025*. During this period, Greystone originated and obtained Firm Commitments for multifamily and healthcare facility HUD-insured loans totaling $2.6 billion, representing 12% of total firm commitments issued by HUD.

Greystone received firm commitments for 40 multifamily properties totaling $1.1 billion and 83 healthcare properties totaling $1.5 billion during HUD's most recent fiscal year.

“Even amid a challenging interest rate environment, Greystone's depth of expertise and dedication to client focus allowed us to remain the top FHA lender in the country,” said Mordecai Rosenberg, Head of Greystone's FHA lending group.“HUD financing continues to provide compelling value for multifamily and healthcare property owners, and we are proud to assist our clients in navigating the process with precision and confidence.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a leading national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .

*For HUD's 2025 fiscal year ending September 30, 2025. Based upon combined firm commitments received by Greystone Funding Company LLC and Greystone Servicing Company LLC and excludes risk sharing and hospital loans.

Media Contact:

Fran Del Valle

...