Crown Castle To Present At The UBS Global Media And Communications Conference


2025-12-01 04:16:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Texas, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Chris Hillabrant, Crown Castle's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sunit Patel, Crown Castle's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 35 minutes. The live webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle's website at , where it will also be archived for replay.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases approximately 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit .

CONTACTS
Sunit Patel, CFO
Kris Hinson, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle Inc.
713-570-3050


