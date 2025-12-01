Goldman Sachs Acquires Innovator, Boosts Portfolio With Bitcoin-Linked ETF

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Goldman Sachs Expands Crypto Portfolio with Acquisition of Innovator Capital Management

Goldman Sachs is set to acquire Innovator Capital Management in a deal valued at approximately $2 billion, marking a strategic move to deepen its involvement in innovative ETF products, including those tied to cryptocurrencies. The transaction is expected to close by the second quarter of 2026, significantly increasing Goldman Sachs' assets under management and emphasizing its renewed focus on digital assets and derivatives.

The deal will add about $28 billion in assets to Goldman Sachs' asset management division, which reported $3.45 trillion at the end of Q3. This acquisition notably includes Innovator's offerings in defined-outcome ETFs, utilizing options strategies to hedge risks while allowing investors to participate in market upside. A notable product in this category is Innovator's Quantitative Bitcoin ETF (QBF), launched in February, which employs FLEX options referencing Bitcoin ETFs or the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index. QBF aims to capture 71% of Bitcoin's upward moves, while capping quarterly losses at 20%. As of last week, the fund held roughly $19.3 million in assets under management.

Innovator's QBF ETF uses options strategies to limit losses while participating in Bitcoin gains

Goldman Sachs' renewed interest in cryptocurrencies marks a stark reversal from its stance in 2020, when it dismissed digital assets as unsuitable for client portfolios. Since then, the bank has significantly increased its exposure, becoming one of the most active institutional backers of blockchain and crypto-related ventures. Between 2020 and 2024, Goldman Sachs participated in at least 18 investments in blockchain companies, underscoring its commitment to this evolving sector.

In Q2 2024, Goldman Sachs acquired approximately $419 million worth of Bitcoin ETF shares through its investment in various funds, according to CoinShares' quarterly report. Moreover, SEC filings reveal that in late 2024, the bank bought nearly $1.28 billion of the iShares Bitcoin Trust and $288 million of Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund. The firm also increased its holdings in Ethereum -based ETFs, with exposure reaching $476 million via partnerships with BlackRock and Fidelity.

In addition, Goldman Sachs is reportedly working on launching a new entity tasked with issuing and trading tokenized financial instruments-an innovative step towards modernizing asset trading on blockchain platforms. Recent reports also suggest that the bank is preparing to allow institutional clients access to tokenized money market funds featuring 24/7 settlement and blockchain-based ownership tracking, reflecting its broader strategy of integrating crypto infrastructure into traditional finance.

Goldman Sachs' evolution from skeptic to key investor highlights the shifting paradigm in institutional attitudes towards cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, signaling a more mainstream acceptance of digital assets within major financial institutions.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.