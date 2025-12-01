Liberia Welcomes Team Of Congolese Surgeons To Strengthen National Healthcare

The Ministry of Health, with crucial support from The World Bank under the Institutional Foundations to Improve Service for Health (IFISH) project, announces the arrival of a specialized team of 20 surgeon doctors and lecturers from the Democratic Republic of Congo. This delegation will provide critical technical services and surgical expertise to health facilities across Liberia for ten months, from November 2025 to August 2026.

This initiative marks a significant step in alleviating the medical burden on Liberia's healthcare system and enhancing specialized surgical care nationwide. The surgeons possess a wide range of specialties, including but not limited to general surgery, orthopedics, neurosurgery, pediatric surgery, and urology. In a significant development, the first contingent of 12 specialist surgeons has already arrived in Monrovia. Upon arrival, they were warmly received by the Honorable Minister of Health, Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, alongside the senior leadership at the MOH office for a brief welcome and orientation meeting.

Following the meeting, the team conducted a familiarization tour of the John F. Kennedy (JFK) Medical Center, one of Liberia's premier referral hospitals, where they will begin integrating into the clinical environment.

“The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Health, is immensely grateful for this timely and strategic partnership,” stated Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto, Minister of Health.“The arrival of these highly skilled Congolese surgeons is a direct response to our urgent need for specialized surgical capacity. Their expertise will not only provide immediate life-saving services to our citizens but will also facilitate vital knowledge and skills transferred to our local medical teams. This collaborative effort, supported by The World Bank, embodies our commitment to strengthening Liberia's health sector and achieving universal health coverage.”

The 12 surgeons currently in the country will be deployed with immediate effect to pre-identified hospitals and health facilities facing high surgical demand. The remaining eight surgeons are expected to arrive in Liberia within the forthcoming week.

