CM Of Meghalaya, Conrad K. Sangma Graces The Closing Ceremony Of The 1St Northeast India Organic Week
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Shillong, December 1, 2025: The 1st Northeast India Organic Week and the 4th World IFOAM Organic Youth Summit concluded today, marking a significant moment for the region and the global organic sector. The three-day convergence, which brought together agricultural pioneers, policy experts, and a global assembly of young changemakers across 13 countries, culminated in a special session graced by Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister, solidifying the state's position as a global hub for the organic value chain and youth-led innovation.
Addressing the assemblage, Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister, articulated a clear and impassioned vision for the state, declaring that his government's entire policy framework is centred on one singular agenda, to help and to uplift the farmers of our state. He defined organic farming as an intrinsic part of Meghalaya's identity, stating, "It is about our forefathers, it is about our traditions, and about how our people have been farming for centuries." He announced major infrastructure upgrades, including the extension of the Shillong airport runway to handle large aircraft by 2027. He placed special emphasis on the "UN International Year of the Woman Farmer" next year, revealing a massive transformation in the state's institutional structure. He reiterated, "In 2018, we had 3 to 4% of women in Self Help Groups; today, 95% of women in rural areas are part of this network." He concluded by calling for a powerful convergence of agriculture and tourism, supported by an ambitious scheme targeting 3,000 new homestays with a "75% subsidy" thereby ensuring that economic growth reaches the grassroots level.
Shri Conrad K. Sangma officially launched the organic compendium and MEGNOLIA website in the presence of the esteemed dignitaries. He also took a dedicated tour of the stalls and interacted with farmers and entrepreneurs.
Smt. Vinita Sudhanshu, General Manager, APEDA, praised Meghalaya for setting a remarkable example of community driven, bottom-up approach to agriculture. She added, "We are planning to take the two progressive Farmer Producer Organisations from Meghalaya to Gulfood event where they will get an opportunity to interact with the people, to focus their product and to understand the requirement of the importing country."
Ms Jennifer Chang, Executive Director, IFOAM Asia, lauded Meghalaya as a potential global model for holistic organic development, where agriculture, tourism, and community life seamlessly integrate. Reflecting on her visits to local orchards, she commended the state's farmers for working in harmony with nature, where crops grow without artificial interference. She also proposed future collaborations, urging the state to champion the upcoming UN International Year of the Woman Farmer, noting that "if you teach a woman, you are raising a nation". Praising the efficiency of the state government, she encouraged the delegates to build lasting bridges with Northeast India. She had also lauded the execution of the summit stating that she had never known a government so organised.
Setting the day's context, Smt. Isawanda Laloo, Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, emphasised that the state remains naturally organic by heritage, geography, and practice. She detailed the state's strategic partnership with APEDA, which has already facilitated the export of over 50 metric tons of premium produce, including Khasi Mandarin, pineapples, and ginger, to Gulf nations. Outlining a bold vision for the future, supported by an investment of Rs 250 crore to build a globally competitive organic ecosystem. Closing with a strong call to action for the next generation of agri-preneurs, she declared, "We are keen and ready to take Meghalaya to the world, and we also welcome the world to Meghalaya".
Sharing her experience, Smt. Ibalahun Thangkhiew, CEO, Jirang Organic Agro Farmers Producers Company Limited, said the company was established in 2017 with 433 farmers covering 500 hectares of land and 15 villages. She said, "Our vision was simple yet ambitious to unite smallholder farmers through collective farming and promote organic agriculture. And that reflects the rich biodiversity and exceptional produce of Meghalaya." She recalled that the company began the first consignment of Khasi Mandarin to Dubai in 2022 in collaboration with APEDA and the Department of Horticulture, which is a great opportunity for a small business group to enter the global market.
During the interaction with Chief Minister, Miss Selina Gan, a buyer from Malaysia compared Dole pineapples with Meghalaya's pineapples, calling the later as the sweetest.
The final day convened with discussions on 'Policy and Advocacy: Amplifying Voices of the Youth in the Organic Movement' that highlighted organic agriculture strategies that merges technical innovation and social reform. From data-driven plot economies to accessible nature-based solutions, the dialogue featured necessary frameworks, community education and the philosophical shift towards cooperating with nature.
This was followed by the next plenary session on 'How to Build a Stronger Network', which saw a vibrant convergence of young representatives engaging in an important discussion on solidifying the global organic youth community.
A special session on Organic Food in the region of Centra Asia was convened by representatives from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan that discussed sustainable practices like crop rotation, certification, and integration of modern technologies.
The event, which brought together two major international initiatives, the 4th IFOAM World Organic Youth Summit and the APEDA Buyer-Seller Meet on a single platform, highlighted the Government of Meghalaya's forward-looking policy to certify 1 lakh hectares of organic land by 2028, supported by a â€œhub and spoke" model that targets facilitating efficient distribution and communication across various sectors, connecting village centres to large processing units.
The success of this landmark convergence was anchored by a strategic collaboration between the Government of Meghalaya, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Government of India and the International Federation of Organic Agricultural Movements (IFOAM- Organics Asia), with each stakeholder playing a pivotal role in achieving the event's tangible outcomes.
APEDA, the state's long-standing partner, has been instrumental in strengthening and expanding Meghalaya's organic value chain, successfully facilitating the direct engagement between local producers and international buyers, enabling stronger market linkages, higher value realisation for farmers, and enhanced visibility of the state's organic and natural produce.
By hosting this dual summit, Meghalaya has not only showcased its "Organic by Tradition" heritage but has also firmly established itself as a global leader in the organic movement, empowering the next generation to navigate climate challenges and market dynamics.
