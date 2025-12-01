Qatar Cancer Society Hosts Workshop On Media's Role In Cancer Advocacy

Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) organised a specialised workshop titled“Media and Advocacy for Cancer Issues,” bringing together media professionals. The workshop aimed to highlight the pivotal role the media can play in supporting individuals living with cancer and in strengthening awareness messages related to prevention and early detection.

Dr Khalid bin Jabor al-Thani, chairman, QCS, opened the session by emphasising the importance of the media as a key element in promoting health awareness and supporting those living with the disease.

He stated that the partnership between the health sector and the media is not optional but a necessity for enhancing the community's ability to confront cancer.

He added that the role of the media goes beyond reporting news to influencing individual behaviour by sharing human stories and shedding light on the importance of early screening and prevention.

He affirmed that, as a strategic partner, the media must be empowered with knowledge and reliable scientific content to ensure the delivery of accurate and impactful messages that help protect community members and enhance their quality of life.

This workshop forms part of the ongoing efforts of QCS to support community health education and to examine the current state of media coverage of cancer issues and the experiences of those living with the disease in Qatar.

The discussions focused on the growing role of new media and influencers in awareness campaigns and the exchange of experiences from successful initiatives that have had a tangible impact on the community.

The event featured two main discussion panels. The first, titled“Awareness of Cancer Issues and People Living with Cancer,” addressed the landscape of cancer-related media coverage in Qatar, explored related ethical considerations, and presented personal stories of patients and survivors. Participants included media personality and social media influencer Khalid Jassim; Majed al-Jabara, managing editor of Al Raya newspaper; cancer survivor and cooking and etiquette expert Aisha al-Tamimi; and Dana Mansour, head of Community Psychological Support at QCS. The session was moderated by Randa Khattab, QCS media officer.

The second discussion was dedicated to raising awareness about the Human Papillomavirus vaccine in cooperation with the participation of several medical professionals, including Dr Khalid al-Awadh, director of health protection at the Primary Health Care Corporation; Dr Mazen al-Beshtawi, head of Women's Services and Specialist in Gynecologic Oncology at View Hospital; Dr Fathiya Salama, a survivor of precancerous stages; and Noor Makkiya from QCS Health Awareness Department. The session was moderated by Dr Hadi Mohamed Abu Rasheed, scientific advisor, QCS.