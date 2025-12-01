MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) AcroMeta Announces Strategic Joint Venture to provide AI-Powered Global Trade Operating System

- Proposed Joint Venture to springboard AcroMeta Lifestyle as a provider for a proprietary AI trade platform.

- Platform will move beyond traditional e-commerce by using multi-agent AI to actively discover global procurement opportunities and execute end-to-end transactions.

SINGAPORE, Dec 1, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - AcroMeta Group Limited (“AcroMeta”, or the“Company”, and together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”) today announced a strategic leap into the future of digital trade by entering into a Binding Indicative Term Sheet (the“Term Sheet”) with a technology partner (the“Partner”) for a proposed joint venture (the“Proposed JV”) on 29 November 2025.

The JV will be undertaken through its subsidiary, AcroMeta Lifestyle Pte. Ltd. (“AcroMeta Lifestyle”), which will be develop and provide an AI-powered global trade operating system.

This initiative marks a fundamental shift from passive online marketplaces to an active, intelligent platform that autonomously sources real-time global procurement opportunities and manages the entire trade execution process, including payment, logistics, and customs.

"This joint venture serves as the strategic launchpad for our AI-powered global trade operating platform. By deploying it first within our own ecosystem, we immediately generate a valuable, operational case study and revenue stream. Once we fine tune its efficacy, we will expand into other business, industrial sectors and countries," Said Mr. Lawrence Toh, Executive Director.

From E-commerce to AI Trade Execution

The Proposed JV will fund the deployment of the AI-powered global trade operating system. This platform will utilize six specialized AI agent clusters-including Customs Data Intelligence, Social Intent Mining, and Government Tender AI-to continuously scan global data sources for verified purchase signals. Suppliers can pay to unlock these high-intent leads, and the platform offers a managed trade service, handling the complex cross-border execution.

JV Structure and Strategic Benefits

Under the Term Sheet, the paid-up capital of AcroMeta Lifestyle will be increased to S$500,000, with AcroMeta contributing S$200,000 for a 51% majority stake and the Partner contributing S$300,000. This structure enables AcroMeta to scale the venture with reduced capital outlay while retaining strategic control.

The technology Partner will assume the role of the general management, bringing day-to-day operational expertise, while AcroMeta maintains full oversight through board chairmanship and financial controls.

A Platform for Global Expansion

The Proposed JV marks a significant step in AcroMeta's transformation and positions the Group to participate more meaningfully in global AI-driven markets. The Group aims to build new revenue pillars that complement its existing businesses and support sustainable shareholder value.

