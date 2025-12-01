General, Bulk Cargo Handling Up 60 Percent In November 2025 - Mwani Qatar

403
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mwani Qatar reported a 60 percent year-on-year increase in general and bulk cargo handled in November 2025, reaching 159,480 tons data published on its X platform today, the company noted an 8 percent increase in container handling, reaching 117,941 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).The number of vessels handled increased by 14 percent to 272, while livestock handling surged by 81 percent to 50,373 heads data also indicated that 8,475 RORO units were handled, along with 9,846 tons of building and construction materials.
