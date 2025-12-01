Inside The“Jeddah Food Cluster” How It's Reshaping Food Investment In The Region

Jeddah – The coastal city of Jeddah in western Saudi Arabia is home to the“Food Cluster,” the largest specialized cluster of its kind in the world according to Guinness World Records. The cluster supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by strengthening food security and enhancing Saudi Arabia's readiness to become a leading regional and international hub for the manufacturing and export of food products.

Supervised by the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), the cluster is set to reshape the food investment landscape in the region by providing an integrated industrial and logistical ecosystem.

Spanning more than 11 million square meters, the cluster includes ready-built factories for small and medium enterprises, along with temperature-controlled and dry warehouses equipped with advanced systems to regulate heat and humidity, preserving product quality and facilitating efficient storage and transportation.

In addition, the cluster offers specialized support services, including a central quality-control laboratory and a service center that provides integrated advisory and operational solutions, as well as training programs designed to build the capabilities of national talent.

To ensure accessibility and reach, the ecosystem is integrated with developed industrial lands connected to transport networks and ports, enabling fast and efficient access of products to local, regional, and global markets.

With these capabilities, the cluster contributes to lowering business costs, accelerating production, and enhancing the competitiveness of the food manufacturing sector, while opening new investment horizons.

The cluster is also expected to strengthen regional and global connectivity within food supply chains and provide a fully integrated logistics platform that supports investors, solidifying Jeddah's position as a major industrial and commercial hub on the Red Sea.

The Jeddah Food Cluster stands as a pioneering model that redefines investment in the sector, combining world-class infrastructure with value-added services to become an indispensable regional platform that ensures food flow and accelerates the growth of the food industry in the region.

It is worth noting that MODON oversees 40 industrial cities housing more than 6,400 factories, with total investments exceeding 415 billion Saudi riyals (approximately USD 110.7 billion) as of 2023.



