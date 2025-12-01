MODON Launches“Motamim” To Enhance Industrial Integration And Attract Investments

MENAFN - AETOSWire) The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has launched its distinctive investment product Motamim, aimed at strengthening industrial integration by leasing and operating production entities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) within large existing factories in industrial cities.

This step comes as part of MODON's efforts to support supply chains in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to empower the industrial sector and boost the competitiveness of local industries.

Preliminary program statistics revealed that it received 345 applications, of which 119 were approved, a 34.5% acceptance rate. Total investments channeled through Motamim amounted to 664.7 million Saudi riyals (USD 177.2 million), while creating approximately 2,300 job opportunities.

The statistics also highlight the program's appeal to foreign investors, with foreign companies making up about 30% of total beneficiaries. This trend strengthens Saudi Arabia's position as a regional hub for attracting and localizing high-value industrial investments.

MODON applies a strict regulatory framework to the program, including contractual conditions and precise operational and spatial standards to ensure that Motamim activities align with those of the host factory.

The program covers four main areas, focusing on: increasing productivity and accelerating the manufacturing of specialized products; supporting industry and empowering entrepreneurs; enhancing supply chains; and maximizing the use of industrial assets and locations.

Motamim provides investors with a competitive advantage by reducing both capital and operational expenditures (CAPEX & OPEX).

Successful case studies have demonstrated the program's effectiveness in key sectors such as plastics and metal industries.

The Authority oversees 40 industrial cities to serve the industrial sector and enable future industrial cities, ultimately strengthening Saudi Arabia's position as an industrial power and a global logistics hub.

Permalink