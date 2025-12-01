Best 7 Data Center Stocks In December 2025 (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) The emergence of AI has driven demand for data center stocks, ushering in a new technological revolution are Data Center Stocks?

Data center stocks refer to publicly listed companies that are actively involved in building and operating data centers. These companies are active in construction, power generation, thermal management, and data center operations. There are power-hungry, massive, warehouse-like buildings that house servers and related technology powering AI, the internet, and everything in the cloud Should You Consider Investing in Data Center Stocks?

Data centers are not a new investment phenomenon, as the internet requires them to operate. The breakthrough in AI adoption in 2022 created a demand boost, as hyperscalers require massive data centers for AI-related operations. The data center market is on track to exceed $600 billion by the end of 2030, as part of the multi-trillion AI sector, with annualized double-digit growth rates.



Research data center stocks with revenue growth over the past three years.

Diversify your data center portfolio with companies that construct data centers, provide thermal management, and server components.

Mix your data center stock portfolio with companies involved in electricity generation.

Analyze the balance sheet and avoid high-debt data center stocks. Check the Power Utilization Effectiveness (PUE), a core indicator of how efficiently the data center operates, together with occupancy rates

Here are a few things to consider when evaluating data center stocks:What are the Downsides of Data Center Stocks?

The data center segment is highly competitive and requires massive capital expenditures to ensure servers run with the most cutting-edge technology. Energy availability is another significant factor, with some hyper-scalers preferring colocation rather than relying on the energy provider. The AI hype has spiked valuations, which is adding to downside risks. The AI boom will eventually slow down, technological breakthroughs could result in lower data center demand than currently planned, and rising electricity costs could threaten capital expenditure plans.



Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

TE Connectivity (TEL)

Corning (GLW)

Vertiv Holdings (VRT)

Flex (FLEX) Equinix (EQIX)

Here is a shortlist of data center stocks worth considering:Update on My Previous Best Data Center Stocks to Buy Now

In our previous installment, I highlighted the upside potential of Super Micro Computer and Modine Manufacturing.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) - A long position in SMCI between $43.33 and $47.16

SMCI rallied by more than 25% before a massive reversal, but my stop-loss triggered at $55.70, yielding a profit of just above 20%.

Modine Manufacturing (MOD) - A long position in MOD between $129.00 and $141.18

MOD advanced by more than 18%, before plunging and recovering its losses. My stop loss triggered this trade at $162.00, resulting in a profit of over 15%.TE Connectivity Fundamental Analysis

TE Connectivity (TEL) designs and manufactures electrical and electronic components for automotive, aerospace, defense, medical, and energy industries in approximately 140 countries. TEL employs over 89,000 people, including more than 8,000 engineers. It is also a member of the S&P 500.

So, why am I bullish on TEL following its post-earnings slide?

I am bullish on TE Connectivity, as it shows strong demand for its AI applications and a strong position in the Asian transportation sector, which is experiencing rising data connectivity and the expansion of electrified powertrains. With over 70% of its manufacturing localized, TEL has excellent margins and strong free cash flow. It also reported 11% organic net sales growth on an annualized basis and raised its guidance for the next quarter.

TE Connectivity Fundamental Analysis Snapshot

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 36.77 makes TEL an expensive stock. By comparison, the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 30.61.

The average analyst price target for TE Connectivity is $270.47. This suggests good upside potential with manageable downside risks Connectivity Technical Analysis



The TEL D1 chart shows price action breaking out above its ascending 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level.

It also shows TE Connectivity breaking out above a horizontal support zone. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish with an ascending trendline, nearing a bullish crossover.

TE Connectivity Price ChartMy Call on TE Connectivity



TEL Entry Level: Between $224.18 and $227.64

TEL Take Profit: Between $270.47 and $278.58

TEL Stop Loss: Between $205.30 and $210.80 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.45

I am taking a long position in TEL between $224.18 and $227.64. TEL has a rising presence in AI data centers, and I am bullish on its free cash flow generation.Corning Fundamental Analysis

Corning (GLW) specializes in glass, ceramics, and related materials and technologies, including advanced optics, optical fiber, hardware, cables, and data center connectors. It is also a member of the S&P 500.

So, why am I bullish on GLW following its breakout?

Corning offers a well-diversified product portfolio, with over 8 billion devices containing components manufactured by Corning. Roughly one-third of its revenues are from optical telecommunication equipment, where AI data centers rank among its biggest customers. I am bullish on its forward revenue outlook, driven by the adoption of innovative optical connectivity products for generative AI applications. The rise in video consumption and the deal with Samsung adds to its diversified revenue stream.

Corning Fundamental Analysis Snapshot

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 53.97 makes GLW an expensive stock. By comparison, the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 30.61.

The average analyst price target for Corning is $93.31. It suggests moderate upside potential with acceptable downside risks Technical Analysis



The GLW D1 chart shows price action breaking out above its ascending 50.0% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level.

It also shows Corning breaking out above a horizontal support zone. The Bull Bear Power Indicator turned bullish with an ascending trendline.

Corning Price ChartMy Call on Corning



GLW Entry Level: Between $82.82 and $84.59

GLW Take Profit: Between $97.98 and $102.87

GLW Stop Loss: Between $75.77 and $76.15 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.15

I am taking a long position in GLW between $82.82 and $84.59. Its advanced fiber optics for AI data centers should drive future revenue growth, while the 5-year PEG ratio suggests an undervalued share price.

Ready to trade our analysis of the best data stocks? Here is our list of the best stock brokers worth checking out.