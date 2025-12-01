403
Apple Stock Signal 01/12: Good News Priced In? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $275.43 (the intra-day high of its last bearish candlestick) and $280.38 (last week's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Apple (AAPL) is a member of the NASDAQ 100, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 100, and the S&P 500. All four indices are approaching all-time highs with lower volumes, and the sell-off conditions remain intact. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the NASDAQ 100 Index turned bullish, but below its descending trendline.
- The AAPL D1 chart shows a price action inside a horizontal resistance zone. It also shows price action between its ascending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with a negative divergence. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. AAPL advanced with the NASDAQ 100 Index, a bullish confirmation, but bearish catalysts have increased.
- AAPL Entry Level: Between $275.43 and $280.38 AAPL Take Profit: Between $234.51 and $244.00 AAPL Stop Loss: Between $294.40 and $303.23 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.16
