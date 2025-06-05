Arbaaz Khan Drops Hint On Sshura Khan's Pregnancy: 'Kabhi Kabhi Samjha Karo..' [WATCH]

Bollywood's most talked-about couple, Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan, are reportedly expecting their first child, as Arbaaz himself hinted about the news to paparazzi recently.

Rumors are swirling that Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan are expecting their first child. At a recent event in Mumbai, the Hello Brother actor appeared to confirm the news while attending with his wife, sparking excitement among fans and media.

Shura Khan and Arbaaz Khan Pose Openly, Spark Pregnancy Rumours

Arbaaz Khan was spotted on a dinner date with his wife Shura Khan in Mumbai on Wednesday. After their meal, the couple posed for the paparazzi, where photographers congratulated Arbaaz on becoming a father again. Arbaaz reacted shyly to the wishes, while Shura looked at him and smiled.

Later in the video, Arbaaz appeared to ignore the congratulatory remarks and subtly signaled to the paparazzi that he did not wish to comment on the matter at the moment, further fueling speculation.

Arbaaz Khan Hints at Shura's Pregnancy Through Gestures

As the couple headed towards their car, a photographer said, "Jane do" (Let it go). Arbaaz laughed and replied, "Aap bhi jane do" (You let it go too), subtly hinting at Shura's pregnancy. While getting into the car, he added with a smile, "Kabhi kabhi samjha karo" (Sometimes understand me), leaving fans excited about the possible news.

Though Arbaaz and Shura haven't confirmed the pregnancy, the video sparked buzz. Fans noticed Shura's shy smile, asked if Arbaaz is becoming a dad, and even congratulated Salman Khan as an uncle.

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan's Wedding

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan tied the knot on December 24, 2023, in Mumbai at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence, surrounded by close friends and family. Arbaaz shared the joyous news on Instagram, writing,“In the presence of our dearest, my wife and I are starting a life of love and togetherness from this day! We need all your blessings and best wishes on our special day!” The intimate ceremony was attended by their loved ones.